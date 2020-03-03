Zurich, 3 mars 2020 – Amun AG, l'émetteur suisse de produits trackers négociés en Bourse (ETP ou Exchange Traded Products), sur actifs cryptos, a le plaisir d'informer les investisseurs du changement de nom de sa gamme d’ETP en 21Shares AG.

Ce changement de nom a pris effet immédiat le 2 mars 2020 : tous les ETP Amun sont désormais négociés sous ce nouveau nom sur SIX Swiss Exchange. Le site Internet www.21shares.com est également en ligne. Après avoir lancé 11 ETPs au total en un an et obtenu l'approbation du prospectus de base par l'Autorité financière suédoise (SFSA), 21Shares est pionnier de l'innovation dans l’industrie des actifs numériques réglementés depuis sa création en 2018.

La société rebaptisée 21Shares se concentrera sur l’expansion de sa gamme d'ETP à l'international pour desservir des marchés plus diversifiés et sur l'élargissement de son offre de produits financiers sur des marchés réglementés, avec l’objectif de figurer sur au moins deux nouvelles bourses d'ici la fin de 2020- « Nous poursuivrons avec ce nouveau nom notre mission : simplifier l'accès aux actifs cryptos et devenir le partenaire financier de choix et de référence dans l'industrie des crypto-ETP » explique Hany Rashwan, PDG de 21Shares. « Le changement de nom vers une marque cohérente et appropriée à toutes les régions du monde, nous aidera à cibler des marchés supplémentaires et de plus en plus diversifiés. Ce changement ne se limite pas aux actions de communication et de marketing, mais concerne l’ensemble de notre gamme de produits financiers destinés à répondre à l’appétit de notre communauté d'investisseurs pour les produits cryptos. "

La nouvelle marque rend hommage à l'offre maximale totale de Bitcoin : seulement 21 millions de Bitcoins seront en circulation. Il reflète également l’évolution progressive de la stratégie de l'entreprise visant à transformer cette dernière en une plateforme multi-projets et multi-crypto, à standardiser son offre et à rationaliser l’accès des investisseurs aux marchés financiers ou aux marchés cryptos.

Les changements n'auront pas d'impact sur le trading des ETPs, les investisseurs ne ressentiront donc aucune perturbation. Tous les tickers et ISIN resteront inchangés.

A propos de 21Shares

Amun rend l'investissement dans les crypto-actifs aussi simple que l'achat d'actions à travers des courtiers ou banquiers traditionnels. Les investisseurs peuvent facilement investir dans des crypto-monnaies en achetant un ETP classique (ou tracker) de la suite d'ETP 21Shares lancée par 21Shares composée de 11 ETP crypto : l'ATP Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW) , Amun Bitcoin (ABTC: SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH: SW), Amun XRP (AXRP: SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW) et Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW). L'ensemble de la suite est coté sur la SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss et Boerse Stuttgart en CHF, USD et EUR. Fondée en 2018, 21Shares est dirigée par une équipe d'entrepreneurs en série talentueux et de professionnels bancaires expérimentés du monde technologique et financier. Incorporée à Zoug, avec des bureaux à Zurich, Berlin et New York, la société a lancé plusieurs premières mondiales, y compris le premier indice crypto coté (HODL) en novembre 2018. 21Shares compte 11 ETPs cotés ainsi que plus de 70 millions de dollars d’actifs sous gestion.

