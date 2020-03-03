ZURIGO 3 Marzo 2020: Amun AG, l'emittente svizzero degli ETP (Exchanged Traded Products) su cripto valute, è lieta di informare gli investitori del cambio del nome della gamma dei suoi prodotti quotati sulla Borsa Svizzera in 21Shares AG (www.21shares.com).

A partire dal 2 marzo 2020 tutti gli ETP di Amun saranno negoziati con il nuovo nome sulla Borsa SIX Swiss. Inoltre, la scorsa settimana, 21Shares ha fatto notizia per il lancio dell’ETP Short Bitcoin sulla Borsa di Stoccarda, la seconda borsa più grande della Germania. Lanciando un totale di 11 ETP in un anno e ottenendo l'approvazione del Prospetto di Base da parte dell'Autorità Finanziaria Svedese (SFSA), 21Shares si conferma pioniera dell'innovazione nel settore degli asset digitali regolamentati sin dalla sua nascita nel 2018.

Hany Rashwan, Amministratore Delegato di 21Shares AG, con la ridenominazione strategica della gamma di ETP in 21Shares, sottolinea la volontà di espandersi in diversi mercati internazionali con un brand specifico sul mercato dei cripto ETP. La società ha concluso il suo rebrand ufficiale e annuncia oggi che questi cambiamenti riflettono la sua attenzione strategica verso l’offerta di prodotti finanziari su ulteriori borse regolamentate. L'obiettivo è di quotarsi su almeno due nuove borse entro la fine dell'anno.

Il nuovo nome 21Shares fa omaggio al Bitcoin riflettendo la massima offerta di 21 milioni di Bitcoin. Esso riflette inoltre il cambiamento strategico che trasformerà la società in un business multi-progetto e multi-cripto che permetterà agli investitori di accedere ad i mercati finanziari ed ai mercati cripto in maniera standardizzata.

Hany Rashwan, Amministratore Delegato, ha dichiarato: "Rimaniamo con la missione di aiutare a semplificare l'accesso alle cripto valute e ci concentriamo sull'essere il partner finanziario di riferimento nel settore degli ETP sulle cripto valute. Il cambio di nome ci permetterà di puntare a mercati globali con un marchio coerente. Questo cambiamento si concentra sulla nostra gamma di prodotti finanziari per servire meglio la nostra comunità di investitori nei mercati cripto".

Gli investitori non noteranno nessuna differenza nel trading degli ETP di 21Shares. Tutti i ticker, ISIN e WKN rimarranno invariati.

Su 21Shares

21Shares rende l'investimento in cripto assets facile come l'acquisto di azioni usando il vostro broker convenzionale o la vostra banca. Gli investitori possono investire in cripto valute utilizzando una struttura convenzionale ETP (o tracker) facilmente, con totale fiducia e sicurezza, a costi contenuti grazie alla suite di ETP 21Shares lanciata da 21Shares e ora composta da 11 Crypto ETP: il 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) e 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). L'intera suite è quotata su un framework regolamentato sulle borse SIX Swiss, BX Swiss e in parte alla Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD e EUR rispettivamente. Fondata nel 2018, 21Shares è guidata da un team di imprenditori di talento e professionisti bancari esperti del mondo tecnologico e finanziario. Incorporata a Zugo, con uffici a Zurigo, Berlino e New York, la società ha lanciato diverse prime mondiali, tra cui il primo indice di cripto valute (HODL) quotato nel novembre 2018. 21Shares ha 11 ETP cripto quotati oggi ed oltre 70 milioni di dollari in AuM.

Press Contact 21Shares

Laurent Kssis

+41 44 260 86 60

press@21Shares.com

