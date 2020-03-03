Luxembourg – 03 March 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today the award of a large (1) contract by ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa Pty Ltd to deliver the SURF scope for the Barossa Project (2). The Barossa field is located 300 km offshore Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.



Subsea 7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 36 km of flowlines and associated client-supplied risers, umbilicals and subsea structures in water depths between 230 and 270 metres. The offshore work scope is scheduled to occur in 2022 and 2023, using Subsea 7’s reel-lay and heavy construction vessels.

Andy Woolgar, Vice President Australia and New Zealand for Subsea 7, said: “We are delighted to be working on this prestigious project which will utilise the full range of installation and pipelay capabilities that we have in Australia and illustrates how Subsea 7’s global technology portfolio allows us to deliver cost-effective solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Subsea 7 defines a large contract as between USD 300 million and USD 500 million. The Barossa Project is a Joint Venture between ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa Pty Ltd (the Operator) (37.5%), SK E&S Australia Pty Ltd (37.5%) and Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (25%). The development is currently awaiting final investment decision.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

