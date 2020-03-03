Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
3rd March 2020
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 2nd March 2020 that on 28th February 2020 Stephen Welton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1596 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Stephen Welton and his connected persons hold a total of 55,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
