PRESS RELEASE

Tvis Køkkener launches new store in central Vejle

Tvis Køkkener strengthens its position in the bustling Jutland-area known as ”Trekantsområdet” with a new store in central Vejle.

The Danish kitchen brand, Tvis Køkkener, which is part of the Nasdaq listed kitchen group TCM Group A/S, reaches an important milestone in opening a new store in Vejle.

”We are pleased to further strengthen our market position throughout Southern Denmark, by opening our third new store within a couple of years”, says CEO Torben Paulin, TCM Group A/S.

Aabenraa was first on Tvis Køkkeners map of South Jutland, followed by Esbjerg, and soon Vejle will be added to this part of the country, where Tvis Køkkener was already present in Sønderborg and Kolding.

A kitchen store which stands out

Tvis Køkkeners future 500 square meter store will be located on Dæmningen in Vejle, which means close to the pedestrian shopping street. The central placement in the busy shopping area is a very conscious choice according to Tvis chain manager Per Sander:

”In other cities we have successfully chosen locations in the centre of town which has undoubtedly provided us with a differentiated profile and allowed us to stand out compared to a location close to one of the malls outside the town centre.”

Likewise, the store will stand out through the interior layout and appeal to customers in town to stop in and have a look at all the latest within kitchen, bathroom and wardrobe solutions as well as the cosy lounge area and wine cellar.

The future store in Vejle will be run by a local couple, Jannie and Torben Sørensen, who plan to build the store on private customers as well as establishing a commercial department in the future:

”The couple both hold years of experience in managing their own company. This will, added to their strong qualifications within sales and customer service, provide excellent opportunities to expand the store,” says Per Sander.

The launch of the new store in Vejle is planned for May.

Owners of Tvis Køkkener Vejle Janni and Torben Sørensen look forward to welcoming customers to the new store.

Contact information:

CEO Torben Paulin, TCM Group A/S, phone 9743 5200

Attachment