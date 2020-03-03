New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle-East and Africa Sodium Sulfide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867482/?utm_source=GNW





- Emission of toxic pollutants is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- By application, the chemical processing accounted for the largest share, with about 40% of the total volume of the market studied.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Chemicals Processing



- Sodium sulfide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Na2S. It has an antifluorite structure. Sodium sulfide is yellow to red solid in color, readily soluble in water, and slightly soluble in alcohol. It is a strong reducing agent and reacts with oxidants. It is used in the pulp and paper industry, water treatment, textile industry, and various chemical manufacturing processes, including the production of rubber chemicals, sulfur dyes, and oil recovery. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to produce antipyretics, such as phenacetin.

- It is used in chemical manufacturing as a sulfonation and sulfomethylation agent. It is used in the production of rubber chemicals, sulfur dyes and other chemical compounds. Its use in other applications include ore flotation, oil recovery, food preservative, making dyes, and detergent.

- In addition, it is also used to prepare sodium thiosulfate, sodium hydrosulfide, and sodium polysulfide. Sodium sulfide or sodium hydrosulfide is oxidized to form sodium polysulfide and sodium hydroxide, which may be further oxidized to sodium thiosulfate and sodium hydroxide.

- Sodium thiosulfate is used in gold mining, water treatment, analytic chemistry, the development of silver-based photographic film and prints, and medicine. The medical uses of sodium thiosulfate include treatment of cyanide poisoning and pityriasis.

- Owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market for sodium sulfide is projected to grow during the forecast period.



Nigeria to Dominate the Market



- The recovery in the country GDP was mainly supported by the growth of mining, quarrying, and manufacturing industries, along with the service sector. According to African Development Bank, the GDP growth for the country in 2020 is been estimated to be 2.5%, thus indicating a positive outlook.

- In 2020, Mudassir & Brothers, a Nigerian textile trading company based in Kano, will set up a textile manufacturing firm worth over USD 50 million. The state Governor has allocated 22.5 hectares for the company, which will generate over 10,000 jobs, and will also introduce the cotton harvest bag, which will reduce polypropylene contamination. However, the textile market in the country is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

- The National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) will partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accelerate government efforts in resuscitating the cotton, textile and garment (CTG) sector.

- Currently, Nigeria is endowed with about 34 solid minerals identified in 450 locations in the country. The government is majorly focusing on increasing the production of zinc, iron ore, gold, and rare earth metals. Nigeria holds huge reserves of coal, gold, tin, iron ore, barite and lead, which signifies potential of the mining industry to create significant revenue for the country.

- However, the sector currently faces numerous constraints, such as weak infrastructure, insufficient geographical data, and limited enforcement of regulations, which discourage investors and mining activities in the country.

- Thus, the market for sodium sulfide si expected to increase during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly fragmented, with no player accounting for major share of the market. Major players include Solvay, DubiChem, and Iran Sodium Sulphide, among others.



