In February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 669 849 passengers, which is an 8.0% increase compared to February 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 19.5% to 34 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.6% to 75 282 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2020 were the following:

 February 2020February 2019Change
Passengers669 849620 0068.0%
Finland - Sweden216 431202 1097.1%
Estonia - Finland349 197324 9037.5%
Estonia - Sweden57 38248 63518.0%
Latvia - Sweden46 83944 3595.6%
    
Cargo Units34 79429 11519.5%
Finland - Sweden7 1336 32012.9%
Estonia - Finland22 60718 34723.2%
Estonia - Sweden3 6223 10116.8%
Latvia - Sweden1 4321 3476.3%
    
Passenger Vehicles75 28266 83512.6%
Finland - Sweden7 5456 03425.0%
Estonia - Finland60 72653 83412.8%
Estonia - Sweden3 0563 105-1.6%
Latvia - Sweden3 9553 8622.4%

The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Cruise ferry Silja Europa did not operate on the route for 17 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa.  

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. 

 

Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee

