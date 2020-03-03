In February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 669 849 passengers, which is an 8.0% increase compared to February 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 19.5% to 34 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.6% to 75 282 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2020 were the following:

February 2020 February 2019 Change Passengers 669 849 620 006 8.0% Finland - Sweden 216 431 202 109 7.1% Estonia - Finland 349 197 324 903 7.5% Estonia - Sweden 57 382 48 635 18.0% Latvia - Sweden 46 839 44 359 5.6% Cargo Units 34 794 29 115 19.5% Finland - Sweden 7 133 6 320 12.9% Estonia - Finland 22 607 18 347 23.2% Estonia - Sweden 3 622 3 101 16.8% Latvia - Sweden 1 432 1 347 6.3% Passenger Vehicles 75 282 66 835 12.6% Finland - Sweden 7 545 6 034 25.0% Estonia - Finland 60 726 53 834 12.8% Estonia - Sweden 3 056 3 105 -1.6% Latvia - Sweden 3 955 3 862 2.4%

The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Cruise ferry Silja Europa did not operate on the route for 17 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance.





