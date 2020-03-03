In February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 669 849 passengers, which is an 8.0% increase compared to February 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 19.5% to 34 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.6% to 75 282 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2020 were the following:
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|669 849
|620 006
|8.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|216 431
|202 109
|7.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|349 197
|324 903
|7.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|57 382
|48 635
|18.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|46 839
|44 359
|5.6%
|Cargo Units
|34 794
|29 115
|19.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|7 133
|6 320
|12.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|22 607
|18 347
|23.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 622
|3 101
|16.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 432
|1 347
|6.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|75 282
|66 835
|12.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|7 545
|6 034
|25.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|60 726
|53 834
|12.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 056
|3 105
|-1.6%
|Latvia - Sweden
|3 955
|3 862
|2.4%
The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Cruise ferry Silja Europa did not operate on the route for 17 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance.
