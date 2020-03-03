Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 March 2020 at 9:30 EET

Sanoma’s Annual Review 2019 and Remuneration Policy published

Sanoma has published its Annual Review 2019. The review consists of the Board of Directors’ Report, including non-financial information, as well as Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement.

Sanoma has also published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020 on 25 March.

The materials are attached to this release and available at www.sanoma.com/investors .



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.

Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com .

Attachments