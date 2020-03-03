New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Home Furniture Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867441/?utm_source=GNW





• Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture.



• One of the important trends in the market is growing demand for eco-friendly furniture. The idea of eco-friendly furniture was always prevalent.



• However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends and expectations, rising material cost, and skilled labor shortage.



Key Market Trends

Living-room and Dining-room Furniture



The segment includes furniture found in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies and dining rooms. Although room design might differ between countries, this category includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves and other pieces of furniture for storage. Revenue in the Living-room & Dining-room Furniture segment amounted to USD 80.2 billion in 2018.



Home Furnishings Store Sales



Operators in the home furnishings stores industry sell various home furnishing products, ranging from drapes and blankets to cookware and appliances. In 2010, the sales of Furnishings Stores reached USD 38.54 billion.



Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the US Home Furniture Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



