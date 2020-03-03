Press Release – Paris, March 3, 2020

Notification of availability of

Danone’s 2019 consolidated financial statements

and statutory auditors’ report

Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Regulated Information.

