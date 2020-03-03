Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market: US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares, Sales Segment Forecasts, Innovative Technologies and Tests, Competitive Profiles and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents a detailed analysis of the Coronavirus diagnostics market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on the Coronavirus definition, epidemiology and etiology are reviewed.



The report provides the 5-year test volume and sales forecasts by country for the following market segments:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of Coronavirus tests.



The report also examines the market applications of DNA Probes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other technologies; reviews features and operating characteristics of automated analyzers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies emerging business expansion opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers and risks, and strategic planning issues and concerns.



The following tables are included:



Major Companies Developing or Marketing Coronavirus Tests

France Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

Germany Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

Italy Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

Japan Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

Spain Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

U.K. Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

U.S.A. Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

