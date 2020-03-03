Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment), By Connectivity (Near-Field Communication, RFID, Barcode, Cellular Network & Wi-Fi), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Smart Ticketing Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14% to reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2024.



The key factor for the growth of the European Smart Ticketing Market is the surging demand for smart ticketing from travel & tourism industry. Moreover, factors like affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems coupled with advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems are expected to drive the market over the coming years.



Furthermore, upsurge in intelligent transportation market is also anticipated to boost the growth of the European Smart Ticketing Market through 2024. However, the market growth can be restricted due to factors such as high setup cost and requirement for a centralized operating unit for effective functioning of smart ticketing system.



By offering, the smart ticketing market is fragmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018, however, the software and services segments are anticipated to register higher growth during the forecast period attributable to the requirement of frequent upgradations in software interface coupled with increasing adoption of digital framework for public transportation. In terms of connectivity, Near-Field Communication market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely accepted in sports, entertainment, and transport among other industries owing to its cost-effectiveness.



Major players operating in the European Smart Ticketing Market include Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Gemalto (Thales Group), NXP Semiconductors, Cubic Corporation, Inside Secure, Indra Sistemas, Masabi Ltd and Confidex Ltd. etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Smart Ticketing Market.

To forecast the European Smart Ticketing Market based on offering, application, connectivity and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Smart Ticketing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Smart Ticketing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Smart Ticketing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Europe Smart Ticketing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services)

4.2.2. By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment)

4.2.3. By Connectivity (Near-Field Communication, RFID, Barcode, Cellular Network & Wi-Fi)

4.2.4. By Country (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.2.5. By Company (2018)

4.3. Product Market Map

4.3.1. By Offering

4.3.2. By Application

4.3.3. By Connectivity

4.3.4. By Country



5. United Kingdom Smart Ticketing Market Outlook



6. France Smart Ticketing Market Outlook



7. Germany Smart Ticketing Market Outlook



8. Netherlands Smart Ticketing Market Outlook



9. Spain Smart Ticketing Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Infineon Technologies AG

12.1.2. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

12.1.3. Gemalto

12.1.4. NXP Semiconductors

12.1.5. Cubic Corporation

12.1.6. Indra Sistemas

12.1.7. Masabi Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements)



13. Strategic Recommendations



