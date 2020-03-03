Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment), By Connectivity (Near-Field Communication, RFID, Barcode, Cellular Network & Wi-Fi), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Smart Ticketing Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14% to reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2024.
The key factor for the growth of the European Smart Ticketing Market is the surging demand for smart ticketing from travel & tourism industry. Moreover, factors like affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems coupled with advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems are expected to drive the market over the coming years.
Furthermore, upsurge in intelligent transportation market is also anticipated to boost the growth of the European Smart Ticketing Market through 2024. However, the market growth can be restricted due to factors such as high setup cost and requirement for a centralized operating unit for effective functioning of smart ticketing system.
By offering, the smart ticketing market is fragmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018, however, the software and services segments are anticipated to register higher growth during the forecast period attributable to the requirement of frequent upgradations in software interface coupled with increasing adoption of digital framework for public transportation. In terms of connectivity, Near-Field Communication market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely accepted in sports, entertainment, and transport among other industries owing to its cost-effectiveness.
Major players operating in the European Smart Ticketing Market include Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Gemalto (Thales Group), NXP Semiconductors, Cubic Corporation, Inside Secure, Indra Sistemas, Masabi Ltd and Confidex Ltd. etc.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Europe Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services)
4.2.2. By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment)
4.2.3. By Connectivity (Near-Field Communication, RFID, Barcode, Cellular Network & Wi-Fi)
4.2.4. By Country (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Rest of Europe)
4.2.5. By Company (2018)
4.3. Product Market Map
4.3.1. By Offering
4.3.2. By Application
4.3.3. By Connectivity
4.3.4. By Country
5. United Kingdom Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
6. France Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
7. Germany Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
8. Netherlands Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
9. Spain Smart Ticketing Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Company Profiles
12.1.1. Infineon Technologies AG
12.1.2. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
12.1.3. Gemalto
12.1.4. NXP Semiconductors
12.1.5. Cubic Corporation
12.1.6. Indra Sistemas
12.1.7. Masabi Ltd.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements)
13. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
