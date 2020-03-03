OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   MARCH 3, 2020 AT 10:30 AM

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Nastamo, Olli 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:549300R0VN9C371W0E07_20200302162714_167
   
Issuer
Name:Outotec Oyj
LEI:549300R0VN9C371W0E07
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-02-28+02:00
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014575
 
Volume:1424
Unit price:0.00 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1424
Volume weighted average price:0.00 Euro