Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 3 March 2020 at 10:30
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Jutila, Juha
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200302164757_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-03-01
|Nature of the transaction:
|Subscription
|Further details:
|Linked to stock option programme
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|13500
|Unit price:
|0.79000 Euro
|Volume:
|9000
|Unit price:
|1.80000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|22500
|Volume weighted average price:
|1.19400 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
