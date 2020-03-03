Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 3 March 2020 at 10:30

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Jutila, Juha 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200302164757_2
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-03-01
Nature of the transaction:Subscription
Further details: 
 Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:13500
Unit price:0.79000 Euro
Volume:9000
Unit price:1.80000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:22500
Volume weighted average price:1.19400 Euro