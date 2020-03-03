OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 3, 2020 AT 10:30 AM
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Hakala, Tomas
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|549300R0VN9C371W0E07_20200302162903_177
|Issuer
|Name:
|Outotec Oyj
|LEI:
|549300R0VN9C371W0E07
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-02-28+02:00
|Nature of the transaction:
|Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014575
|Volume:
|1427
|Unit price:
|0.00 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1427
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00 Euro
