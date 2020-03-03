SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3.3.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200302192755_2

Transaction date: 2020-03-02

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 692 Unit price: 10.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 469 Unit price: 10.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,161 Volume weighted average price: 10.45172 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-02

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 307 Unit price: 10.565 EUR

(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 10.41 EUR

(3): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 747 Volume weighted average price: 10.4737 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,001 Unit price: 10.52138 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,061 Unit price: 10.4095 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,734 Unit price: 10.32828 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,558 Unit price: 10.43061 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 17,354 Volume weighted average price: 10.41868 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-02

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 306 Unit price: 10.41 EUR

(2): Volume: 266 Unit price: 10.33489 EUR

(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 10.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 738 Volume weighted average price: 10.39867 EUR





Sanoma Oyj

