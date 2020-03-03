SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3.3.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200302192755_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-02
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 692 Unit price: 10.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 469 Unit price: 10.41 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,161 Volume weighted average price: 10.45172 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-02
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 307 Unit price: 10.565 EUR
(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 10.41 EUR
(3): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.41 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 747 Volume weighted average price: 10.4737 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,001 Unit price: 10.52138 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,061 Unit price: 10.4095 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,734 Unit price: 10.32828 EUR
(4): Volume: 4,558 Unit price: 10.43061 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 17,354 Volume weighted average price: 10.41868 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-02
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 306 Unit price: 10.41 EUR
(2): Volume: 266 Unit price: 10.33489 EUR
(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 10.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 738 Volume weighted average price: 10.39867 EUR
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
Sanoma Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: