Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Computing Market: Analysis By Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Full Stack), Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling, Machine learning), End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quantum Computing Market, valued at USD 101.12 Million in the year 2019, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of need for secure communication and digitization.



Increasing need for secure communication and digitization and race to make Quantum computer commercially feasible among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Quantum Computing market globally. Additionally, emergence of advance applications, need for secure communication and digitization is likely to supplement the Quantum Computing market value in the near future.



Among the solution type in the Quantum Computing market (Hardware, Software and Full Stack), all the three are gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Companies are likely to make major investment in hardware and software individually than on full stack.



Among Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling, Machine learning), optimization will be the mostly used application in Quantum computing and is expected to keep grow in future. And Machine learning will also show rapid growth. Among End User (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, R&D, Healthcare, and Others), Aerospace and defense is leading the end user of quantum computing, and in future we can expect BFSI to use Quantum computing more. All the end-user sectors users are expected to use more of QC in the near future.



The North American market is expected to lead the global market in the forecast period because of intensive investment on research and development of Quantum computers. Additionally, support by government and race for quantum supremacy is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, the major involvement of technology leaders such as IBM Corporation, Google, and Intel will be fuelling the growth of Quantum computing market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market By solution type (Hardware, Software, Full Stack).

The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market by Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling, Machine Learning).

The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market by End User (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, R&D, Healthcare, Others),

The Global Quantum Computing Market has been analysed By Region (North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of world) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Solution Type, by End User and by Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM and D-wave system.

The report presents the analysis of Quantum Computing market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus Should be on Very Strong Technical Team

2.2 Investment in R&D of Technology and Development



3. Quantum Computing: Product Overview



4. Global Quantum Computing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Quantum Computing Market Segmentation, By Solution Type

5.1 Global Quantum Computing Market: By Solution Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Quantum Computing Market: By Solution Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Hardware - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Full Stack - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Quantum Computing Market Segmentation, By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Quantum Computing Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 By Optimization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 By Simulation - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Sampling - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Machine Learning - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Quantum Computing Market Segmentation, By End User

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Quantum Computing Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

7.2 By Aerospace and Defense - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 By BFSI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By R&D - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Quantum Computing Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Quantum Computing Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. North Americas Quantum Computing Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Quantum Computing Market: An Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Quantum Computing Market: An Analysis



12. Rest of World Quantum Computing Market



13. Global Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Quantum Computing Market Drivers

13.2 Global Quantum Computing Market Restraints

13.3 Global Quantum Computing Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Quantum Computing Market - By Solution Type (Year 2025)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Quantum Computing Market - By Application (Year 2025)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Quantum Computing Market - By End User (Year 2025)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Quantum Computing Market - By Region (Year 2025)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis

15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



16. Company Profiles

(Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Microsoft

16.2 Google

16.3 IBM

16.4 Intel

16.5 D-wave Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5qpos

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900