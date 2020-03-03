To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
3 March 2020
New fixed-rate bonds
I connection with the ordinary change of maturity class of fixed-rate bonds on 1 September 2020 Nykredit is opening the following SDO bonds:
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Anders Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 65.
