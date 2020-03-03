Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (RO, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is expected to be driven by growing global population, increasing public health awareness, and rising water pollution.



Regions with limited or no access to fresh water source are dependent on ground water levels, including wells or underground reservoirs. However, water drawn from any source needs to be purified before drinking, to avoid contracting diseases like cholera and giardiasis, which, in turn, expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Numerous manufacturers are shifting their focus toward developing systems and units that can function without constant electricity supply, so that these units can be used in remote areas. The market is dominated by global multinationals, which are majorly concentrated in North America and Europe.



Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is accounted for 17% of market share in 2019. This is attributed to easy installation and maintenance associated to the filtration process. The filtration technology segment is anticipated to witness significant market share owing to rising adoption of the technology in residence, workplaces, and institutions. Growing demand for RO and disinfection is likely to propel substantial growth over the forecast period.



In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027. This is attributed to growing adoption of the technology in various sectors including mining, oil and gas, power generation, and paper and pulp. Growth of the aforementioned sectors in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore is anticipated to drive the market in the region.



Key manufacturers are incorporating alterations in the designs of point of entry water treatment systems to enhance their usability and optimize penetration of the product. Companies attempting to establish themselves in the market are required to compete with existing multinationals including 3M, Dow Chemicals, GE, BWT AG, Culligan International, and Honeywell International.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Reverse osmosis was the dominant technology segment in 2019 owing to low initial and maintenance cost, large-scale adoption, and the ease in installation and servicing of the system

Increasing adoption of the systems in commercial, educational, recreational, healthcare, and transport facilities is expected to drive the market in non-residential application segment over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the point of entry water treatment systems market over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for clean and potable water in developing countries including India and China

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show substantial market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising per capita water consumption coupled with rising population due to increased immigration into the region

Advanced research and development operations of the market participants have led to extremely innovative designs, which have optimized the adoption of point of entry water treatment systems across the regions.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Honeywell Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

General Electric Company

Pentair Corporation

Best Water Technology (BWT) AG

Pelican

Culligan Corporation

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana Inc.

