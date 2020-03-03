Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Software, Services), by End Use (Payers, Providers, Employer Groups), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global population health management market is expected to reach USD 150.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period.



The need for population health services that combine multiple functionalities is increasing due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models. Population health management (PHM) solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data that help improve efficiency and patient care. The health management program is also witnessing changes in medical reimbursement due to increasing emphasis on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). In addition, the convenience offered by value-based payment models is responsible for the increased adoption of population health solutions by ACOs.



ACOs, consisting of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers, collaborate with the payers (private and public) to provide high quality care to the patients. Private and public insurance providers have introduced various disease management programs that help in the treatment of chronic illnesses. These multidisciplinary efforts are expected to result in efficient treatment outcomes and are likely to suggest the best suitable courses of action that need to be undertaken. Successful large-scale trials in U.S. have enabled significant advancements in disease management programs.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

PHM software offers predictive data analytics, which can be applied for interpreting population characteristics from unstructured clinical data

The services product segment held a majority of the market share in 2019, as healthcare providers prefer in-house maintenance services

Healthcare providers held the largest market share of the end-use segment in 2019. The providers can focus effectively on patient-centric care and reducing overall costs

North America was the largest regional market in 2019 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, as the providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations promote the use of PHM services

Asia Pacific population health management market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region

Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation are some of the key PHM market players. Acquisitions and business partnerships with other market players are some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by these companies to strengthen their market presence

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing demand for value-based healthcare delivery

3.1.1.2 Rising healthcare expenditure across the globe

3.1.1.3 Need for effective disease management across different care settings

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Lack of proper regulatory framework for PHM

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Population Health Management (PHM) Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 4 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Software

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: End Use Movement Analysis

5.2 Providers

5.3 Payers

5.4 Employer Groups



Chapter 6 Population Health Management (PHM) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Population Health Management Market Share, by Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategy framework

7.2 Population Health Management Market: Market Position Analysis (Based on Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Regional Presence and Recent Updates)

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

7.3.2 Cerner Corporation

7.3.3 Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

7.3.4 eClinicalWorks

7.3.5 Enli Health Intelligence

7.3.6 McKesson Corporation

7.3.7 Medecision

7.3.8 Optum, Inc.

7.3.9 Advisory Board

7.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.3.11 AthenaHealth, Inc.

7.3.12 RedBrick Health Corporation

7.3.13 Welltok



