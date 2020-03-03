Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lutetium-177 Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lutetium-177 Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026 gives comprehensive insight on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of GEP-NET, prostate cancer, and other diseases. The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products (Lutathera).
The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers a list of nuclear reactors that have the potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactors with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.
This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stakeholders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.
Market Analysis
Pipeline Analysis
Key Players Analysis
Key Topics Covered
1 Report Description
2 Introduction
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics (DROT)
5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.1 Direct
5.2 Indirect
6 Deals
6.1 Acquisition
6.2 License Agreement
6.3 Partnership
6.4 Collaboration
7 Funding Scenario
8 Market Data
8.1 TAM and Penetration - GEP-NET (Region)
8.2 TAM - Prostate Cancer (Region)
9 Assumptions
10 Pipeline Analysis
10.1 Development Stage
10.2 Indications
10.3 Major Players
10.4 Molecule Type
11 RIT Based Pipeline Analysis
11.1 By Phase
11.2 By Indications
11.3 Clinical Trial Update on Phase 3 and Phase 2B Molecules
12 PRRT Based Pipeline Analysis
12.1 By Phase
12.2 By Indications
12.3 Clinical Trial Update on Phase 3 Molecules
13 Major Players
13.1 Company Profiles
13.2 Overview
13.3 Pipeline
14 Medium Flux Reactors and Their Location
15 High Flux Reactors and Their Location
16 Suppliers and Annual Estimated Production of Lu-177
17 References
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
