Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lutetium-177 Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lutetium-177 Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026 gives comprehensive insight on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of GEP-NET, prostate cancer, and other diseases. The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products (Lutathera).



The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers a list of nuclear reactors that have the potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactors with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stakeholders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.



Market Analysis

In the market analysis section, the global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Lu-177 isotope is forecasted from 2019 to 2026

Lu-177 players and their production capacities

Lu-177 market dynamics

Lu-177 related deals analysis

Funding scenario in Lu-177 market

Global, N.A., Europe, APAC, and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer)

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis by molecule type

Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis

Peptide labeled pipeline analysis

Pipeline analysis by leading players & their molecule analysis

Key Players Analysis

The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with the development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company

Global key players overview

Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)

Global key players deals (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funds)

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Description



2 Introduction

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics (DROT)



5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1 Direct

5.2 Indirect



6 Deals

6.1 Acquisition

6.2 License Agreement

6.3 Partnership

6.4 Collaboration



7 Funding Scenario



8 Market Data

8.1 TAM and Penetration - GEP-NET (Region)

8.2 TAM - Prostate Cancer (Region)



9 Assumptions



10 Pipeline Analysis

10.1 Development Stage

10.2 Indications

10.3 Major Players

10.4 Molecule Type



11 RIT Based Pipeline Analysis

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Indications

11.3 Clinical Trial Update on Phase 3 and Phase 2B Molecules



12 PRRT Based Pipeline Analysis

12.1 By Phase

12.2 By Indications

12.3 Clinical Trial Update on Phase 3 Molecules



13 Major Players

13.1 Company Profiles

13.2 Overview

13.3 Pipeline



14 Medium Flux Reactors and Their Location

15 High Flux Reactors and Their Location

16 Suppliers and Annual Estimated Production of Lu-177

17 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdvonk

