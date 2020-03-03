To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

3 March 2020

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Fixed-rate callable bonds

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity date DK0009527103 E (SDO) DKK 0.50 % Annuity 01.10.2043 DK0009527293 E (SDO) DKK 1.00 % Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009527376 E (SDO) DKK 1.00% Hybrid (up to 10-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

