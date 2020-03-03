New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Sensor Market by Type, End-Users, Technology, Connectivity And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04014209/?utm_source=GNW

Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increased demand for medical imaging solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D sensor industry.



Image sensor to hold the largest size of the 3D sensor market during the forecast period

The market for image sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period.There are three types of image sensors—CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight.



The increasing adoption of smartphones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics. Many upcoming smartphones are expected to have 3D sensors in them.



Time-of-Flight technology to hold the largest share of the 3D sensor market in 2020

Time-of-flight technology-based 3D sensors are expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. 3D sensors based on the time-of-flight technology are used in 3D modeling and mapping by illuminating the target area with modulated infrared light. This technology involves measuring the time taken by the light to travel to the target and returning to the sensor.



North America to dominate the global 3D sensor market in 2020

North America would dominate the 3D sensor industry in 2020.The rising demand for 3D sensors in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance end-use industries is expected to support the market growth in North America.



The presence of prominent system suppliers and sensor manufacturers make North America one of the most potential markets for 3D sensors.

Infineon Technologies (Germany), Microchip Technology (US), OmniVision Technologies (US), PMD Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), IFM Electronic (Germany), Intel Corporation (US), LMI Technologies (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), Occipital (US), Qualcomm (US), Sick (Germany), ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan), Finisar Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Panasonic (Japan), Leuze Electronic (Germany), and Melexis (Belgium) are a few major companies dominating the 3D sensor market.



This research report categorizes the global 3D sensor market based on application, operation, 3D type, technology, end-users, connectivity, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the 3D sensor industry and forecasts the same till 2025.



