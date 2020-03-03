Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Next Generation Semiconductors, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Analysis, 2020-2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Next generation GaAs semiconductors promise to bring a huge market, not totally replacing the existing semiconductor market, but ultimately making a huge dent in it. The ability to replace silicon semiconductors, a market that is $500 billion dollars in 2020 makes one sit up and take notice. The existing silicon semiconductor market is a pretty good size for a market that barely existed in 1975. Next generation GaAs support the signal speed that is needed to implement 5G. GaAs works in a way that silicon cannot.

The potential for the next generation GaAs wafers is staggering, with the overall semiconductor market likely to surpass $20 trillion by 2026 as the new industrial revolution takes hold and 5G supports IoT that connects all things together. Once economies of scale are realized these semiconductor GaAs markets are expected to really take off. The sheer size of the global semiconductor market at $500 billion dollars in 2020 shows that the potential for next generation semiconductor technology is truly exciting.



The gallium arsenide wafers are next generation technology because they operate faster than the silicon semiconductors, they support a new, faster network called 5G. Gallium arsenide GaAs represents the next generation of semiconductor chips because the chips can do things that the silicon chips cannot do. GaAs does have a considerably higher bandgap than silicon. It is a direct band-gap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure. Sensing for autonomous and electric vehicles is one use of technology. 3D Sensing for consumer electronics and use for lasers is common. Units are used in radar and lasers.

The benefits of using GaAs in devices derive in part from the characteristic that GaAs generates less noise than most other types of semiconductor components. As a result, it is useful in weak-signal amplification applications. Due to these benefits related to generating less noise, GaAs is a suitable replacement for silicon in the manufacture of linear and digital ICs. A gallium arsenide wafer is also known as the Gallium arsenide substrate.



Economies of scale for gallium arsenide promise to make the technology viable. Silicon commercial advantage is that it is a thousand times cheaper to make. As we move into the 5G era, that advantage will dissipate because of the volume of GaAs components that are made to meet demand permitting vendors to leverage economies of scale. Gallium arsenide material-technical advantages over silicon are that electrons race through its crystalline structure faster than they can move through silicon.

Cellphones, typically rely on speedy gallium arsenide chips to process the high-frequency radio signals that arrive faster than silicon can handle. Unlike silicon cells, Gallium Arsenide cells are relatively insensitive to heat. Alloys made from GaAs using Al, P, SB, or In have characteristics complementary to those of GaAs, allowing great flexibility. GaAs is very resistant to radiation damage. This, along with its high efficiency, makes GaAs very desirable for space applications.



GaAs' biggest drawback is the high cost of a single-crystal GaAs substrate which has been a barrier to volume manufacturing. GaAs markets at $3.8 billion in 2020 promise to grow to $22 billion by 2026. With the opportunity to participate in the 5G next generation semiconductor markets, Gallium arsenide components will achieve broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available.

Key Topics Covered



1. Gallium Arsenide Semiconductors: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

1.1.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Advantages

1.1.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Overcomes Disadvantages

1.1.3 Working Electronic Circuits in a Gallium Arsenide Device

1.1.4 Gallium and Arsenic High-Pressure Synthesis of GaAs

1.2 Crystal Growth

1.2.1 VGF Crystal Growth Process

1.2.2 GaAs LEC Crystal Growth Process

1.2.3 Crystal Annealing

1.3 GaAs Crystal Analysis

1.4 Converting a GaAs Crystal Into Wafers - Mechanical Wafering

1.5 GaAs Sawing

1.6 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)



2. Gallium Arsenide Semiconductors Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Gallium Arsenide Next Generation Semiconductors Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Gallium Arsenide vs. Silicon Semiconductors

2.2 Gallium Arsenide Components and Powders Market Shares

2.3 Gallium Arsenide Components and Powders Market Forecasts, Units and Dollars

2.3.1 Gallium Arsenide GaAs Unit Analysis

2.4 Gallium Arsenide Semiconductor Market Segments

2.4.1 GaAs VGF vs GaAs LEC % Market Share

2.4.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) in Cell Phones

2.4.3 Gallium Arsenide LEDs

2.5 Gallium Arsenide Semiconductor Regional Market Analysis



3. Gallium Arsenide, SIC, and InD Market Size by Sector

3.1 GaAs Wide Bandgap Material

3.2 GaAs Dollars - 3D Sensing for Autonomous And Electric Vehicles, 3D Sensing for Consumer Electronics, and More, Summary

3.3 3D Sensing for Autonomous And Electric Vehicles and 3D Sensing for Consumer Electronics, Units and Dollars

3.4 GaAs Units

3.5 GaAs, InP Segment Analysis Optical Infrastructure and Datacenters, Dollars, Units, and Percent, Worldwide, 2019 to 2022

3.6 GaAs and InP Segment Analysis 4G Remote Radioheads, 5G Beam Forming Antennae, 5G RF Electronics, Dollars, Worldwide, 2019 to 2022

3.7 SIC Segment Analysis Electric Vehicles, Smart Grid Power, Switching, Solar and Wind Energy, Dollars, Units, and Percent, Worldwide, 2019 to 2022,



4. Gallium Arsenide Next Generation Semiconductors Research and Technology

4.1 Silicon and GaAs Crystal Structure

4.1.1 GaAs and Other Compound Semiconductors Characteristics Comparison

4.2 Silicon and Gallium Arsenide Energy Band Structure

4.3 GaAs in Solar

4.4 Gallium arsenide (GaAs) Advantages over Silicon

4.5 CMOS Wideband Switches

4.6 SIC

4.6.1 Gallium Nitride

4.7 Bandgaps in Different Semiconductor Materials

4.7.1 Comparing GaAs, Si, SiC, and GaN Bandgaps

4.7.2 Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide

4.8 Gallium Nitride

4.9 Epitaxial Growth: Complex Series of Chemical Layers Grown on Top of Wafers

4.10 GaAs Environmental Aspects



5. Gallium Arsenide Semiconductors Company Profiles

5.1 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

5.2 Anadigics / GaAs Labs

5.3 Avago Technologies

5.4 AXT

5.4.1 AXT InP

5.4.2 AXT Ge

5.4.3 Semi-insulating GaAs

5.4.4 AXT Raw Materials

5.5 BWT

5.5.1 BWT Has Been Focusing On Fiber Pigtailed Diode Laser Packaging And Assembly

5.5.2 BWT High Power, High Brightness, Fiber Coupled Diode Laser

5.6 China Crystal Technologies

5.6.1 China Crystal Technologies Revenue

5.7 Cree Billion Dollar Commitment to SiC Mosfets

5.8 DOWA Electronics Materials

5.9 Freiberger Compound Materials

5.9.1 GaAs Wafer Technologie - Freiberger Compound Materials

5.9.2 Freiberger High Pressure Synthesis of GaAs

5.9.3 Freiberger VGF Crystal Growth

5.9.4 Freiberger Crystal Annealing

5.9.5 Freiberger Electrical Properties of GaAs

5.9.6 Freiberger Mechanical Wafering

5.10 Hanergy Holdings / AltaDevices

5.10.1 Alta Devices Mass Production

5.10.2 Alta Devices Disrupting Traditional Solar Technologies

5.10.3 Alta Devices thin-film gallium arsenide solar technology

5.11 Hittite Microwave

5.12 IQE

5.12.1 ICE Geographical Revenue

5.12.2 ICE Sites and Technologies

5.13 M/A-COM Technology Solutions

5.14 Murata Manufacturing

5.15 Qorvo

5.16 RFMD

5.17 Shenzhou Crystal Technology

5.18 Skyworks Solutions

5.19 Sumitomo Electric

5.20 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

5.21 Texas Instruments: LMG3410R050 GaN Device

5.22 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc

5.23 Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co

5.24 Umicore

5.25 Vishay Gallium Arsenide LEDs

5.26 WIN Semiconductors

5.27 II-VI

5.27.1 II-VI Finisar Acquisition

5.27.2 II-VI Reporting Segments

5.27.3 II-VI Incorporated

5.27.4 Finisar

5.27.5 II-VI Segment Revenue by End Markets for Full Year FY19

5.28 Selected Gallium Arsenide Market Participants



