The Saudi Arabia furniture industry has become one of the most vibrant and fastest-growing industries in the GCC region. It is anticipated that the demand in the furniture industry of the Kingdom will grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2024.



The growing number of real estate development and increasing demand for residential property along with the governmental initiatives to develop socio-economic infrastructure is driving the whole furniture industry in the Kingdom. The rising interest and investment of foreign players either to increase their presence or to expand in different emirates is further boosting the KSA furniture industry.



Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022 studies the Saudi furniture industry in detail to establish a logical understanding of consumer behaviour, pulling the overall furniture industry. This research is an outcome of extensive primary & secondary research, where industry trends are being identified. For the study, the publisher has analyzed industry expert insights from key players and main exporters in order to build an understanding on the macro and micro level of the overall KSA furniture industry and to explore the opportunity in the prevailing market.



The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the Saudi furniture industry, as it covers an in-depth analysis of the production and consumption scenario in the country. Further to evaluate the existing business opportunities, the consumption scenario is segmented into commercial and household furniture. As household furniture with more share of Bedroom furniture accounts for the maximum share in the Saudi furniture industry, the publisher has further bifurcated this segment into the bedroom, kitchen and other, in order to understand the trend in the industry and to forecast its every segment till 2022.



Moreover, all the current trends & drivers of the Saudi furniture industry have been evaluated in the report. Accordingly, it has been observed that Saudi Arabia mainly imports its furniture requirement, as its domestic production is not able to fulfil the country's increasing demand for the goods both in the household and commercial sectors. In this connection, both the import and export data of the furniture industry in the country have been incorporated in the report.

Detailed regional market analysis and the market's regulatory analysis, along with the wood product industry's framework are also covered. Furniture products have a close association with the construction sector, in particular, the commercial and household segments. Therefore, the report also gives better coverage of the Kingdom's construction sector through a detailed analysis of the interior design, contracting and fit-out segments associated with the real estate industry.



The report further highlights the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia Furniture Market, describing the business, product portfolio, financials, and recent developments of the key industry players. It also provides important information for clients interested in venturing into the industry and facilitates them to formulate strategies while going for an investment in the Saudi furniture market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Industry Trends and Drivers

3.1 Foreign Players Focusing on the Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry

3.2 Growing Infrastructure Development Boosting the Market

3.3 Growing Domestic Spending Accelerating the Market

3.4 Development of New Economic Cities Thriving the Growth of Furniture Industry



4. Furniture Industry Outlook to 2022

4.1 Industry Overview

4.2 Production

4.3 Consumption

4.3.1 Commercial Furniture

4.3.2 Household Furniture

4.3.2.1 Bedroom Furniture

4.3.2.2 Kitchen Furniture

4.3.2.3 Others Furniture

4.4 Imports

4.4.1 By Countries

4.4.2 By Type

4.5 Exports

4.5.1 By Countries



5. Regional Market Analysis



6. Wood Product Industry Framework



7. Interior Design Contracting and Fit-out Industry

7.1 Hotels

7.2 Offices

7.3 Retail

7.4 Residential



8. Regulatory Analysis



9. Consumer Behavior Analysis



10. Key Players

10.1 Al-Abdulkader Furniture Co. Ltd.

10.2 Almutlaq Furniture

10.3 Riyadh Furniture Industries Co.

10.4 Al Jedaie Fabrics and Furniture Co.

10.5 Saudi Modern Factory

10.6 Al-Aamer Furniture

10.7 Wardeh Salehiya

10.8 Al Rugaib

10.9 Al Jedaie

10.10 Casa D' Argento



