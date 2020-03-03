ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3rd March 2020 at 11.30 EET
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Christer Nordstedt
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Nordstedt, Christer
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200302141158_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Orion Oyj
|LEI:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-03-02
|Nature of the transaction:
|Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014377
|Volume:
|5700
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|5700
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Euro
