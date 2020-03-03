ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3rd March 2020 at 11.30 EET

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Markku Huhta-Koivisto

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Huhta-Koivisto, Markku 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200302141448_2
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-03-02
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:4986
Unit price:0.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4986
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

