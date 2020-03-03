ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3rd March 2020 at 11.30 EET





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jari Karlson

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Karlson, Jari Position: Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200302142058_2 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-03-02 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 4560 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4560 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo

www.orion.fi