This report provides cyber-security spending forecasts for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market in North America. It quantifies the opportunity for security vendors and service providers in 7 key security categories and 20 sub-categories.



This report provides:

SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for 2019-2024

a comparison of the revenue growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions

an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees

security revenue forecasts split by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), direct market resellers (DMRs)/retail and directly from security vendors.

Spending Categories

Endpoint security:

encryption (on-premises)

secure content management (on-premises)

web/messaging security (cloud + on-premises)

Mobile security:

mobile application management (cloud + on-premises)

mobile device management (cloud + on-premises)

Network security:

firewall (on-premises)

identity and access management (cloud + on-premises)

intrusion detection/prevention (on-premises)

other security and vulnerability management

security information and event management (cloud + on-premises)

Security hardware:

dedicated security appliances

unified threat management appliances

Cloud security:

hosted security software

Product support services:

security support

Remotely managed IT services security:

remotely managed security services

Who Should Read this Report?

Security vendors that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.

Security vendors are considering targeting the SMB market.

Third-party service providers (such as MSPs and operators) that are seeking partnerships with security vendors.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Worldwide trends



Worldwide security spending: SMBs in North America accounted for almost a third of the total SMB spend on cyber-security solutions worldwide in 2019

3. Trends by security category



Security overview: the rising appetite for cloud security, mobile security and remotely managed security services will drive growth in SMB security spending

Endpoint and network security: a quarter of SMBs' security spending is on endpoint and network solutions, and cloud-based versions are driving spending growth

Mobile security: increasingly complex mobile infrastructure is fuelling double-digit growth rates for mobile security spending

Security hardware and software: cloud security is the fastest-growing category, driven by the migration of an increasing share of business processes to the cloud

Security management: managed security spending is projected to double between 2019 and 2024, driven by a shift towards more-proactive security management

4. Trends by business size



Firm size: the adoption of new security solutions is driving SB spending, while MBs' complex infrastructure and workforce growth make them attractive to vendors

Firm size and spending category: SB security spending will grow faster than that for MBs due to a stronger forecast for new adoption in key sectors

5. Trends by routes to market



Security channels: SMBs' security spending is shifting from traditional channels to MSPs

Deployment method: the cloud share of security spending growth will outpace that for on-premises solutions

