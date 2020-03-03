Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The SMB Security Spending in North America: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides cyber-security spending forecasts for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market in North America. It quantifies the opportunity for security vendors and service providers in 7 key security categories and 20 sub-categories.
This report provides:
- SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for 2019-2024
- a comparison of the revenue growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions
- an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees
- security revenue forecasts split by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), direct market resellers (DMRs)/retail and directly from security vendors.
Spending Categories
Endpoint security:
- encryption (on-premises)
- secure content management (on-premises)
- web/messaging security (cloud + on-premises)
Mobile security:
- mobile application management (cloud + on-premises)
- mobile device management (cloud + on-premises)
Network security:
- firewall (on-premises)
- identity and access management (cloud + on-premises)
- intrusion detection/prevention (on-premises)
- other security and vulnerability management
- security information and event management (cloud + on-premises)
Security hardware:
- dedicated security appliances
- unified threat management appliances
Cloud security:
Product support services:
Remotely managed IT services security:
- remotely managed security services
Who Should Read this Report?
- Security vendors that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
- Security vendors are considering targeting the SMB market.
- Third-party service providers (such as MSPs and operators) that are seeking partnerships with security vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Worldwide trends
- Worldwide security spending: SMBs in North America accounted for almost a third of the total SMB spend on cyber-security solutions worldwide in 2019
3. Trends by security category
- Security overview: the rising appetite for cloud security, mobile security and remotely managed security services will drive growth in SMB security spending
- Endpoint and network security: a quarter of SMBs' security spending is on endpoint and network solutions, and cloud-based versions are driving spending growth
- Mobile security: increasingly complex mobile infrastructure is fuelling double-digit growth rates for mobile security spending
- Security hardware and software: cloud security is the fastest-growing category, driven by the migration of an increasing share of business processes to the cloud
- Security management: managed security spending is projected to double between 2019 and 2024, driven by a shift towards more-proactive security management
4. Trends by business size
- Firm size: the adoption of new security solutions is driving SB spending, while MBs' complex infrastructure and workforce growth make them attractive to vendors
- Firm size and spending category: SB security spending will grow faster than that for MBs due to a stronger forecast for new adoption in key sectors
5. Trends by routes to market
- Security channels: SMBs' security spending is shifting from traditional channels to MSPs
- Deployment method: the cloud share of security spending growth will outpace that for on-premises solutions
