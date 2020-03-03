Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Paint Industry Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian paint industry has been witnessing a gradual shift in the preferences of people from the traditional whitewash to high-quality paints like emulsions and enamel paints, which is providing the basic stability for growth of Indian paint industry. Besides, it is creating a strong competitive market, where players are utilizing different strategies to tap the growing demand in the market for a larger share.



Moreover, rise in disposable income of the average middle class coupled with increasing investment on education; urbanization; development of the rural market; and various launches of many innovative products, like friendly, odour free, and dust & water-resistant paints, are major drivers that are propelling the growth of the paint market in India.



India Paint Industry Outlook, 2022 provides a study of Indian paints industry by value and volume, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 in value terms. The reports provide in-depth detailed insight on the Indian decorative and industrial paint segment.



As per the report finds, decorative paints has the maximum demand. Thus in the report, a thorough study has been done on this segment, which has been segmented by application, by product class, by technology, by demand, by composition, by region and by tier cities. The report also discusses in detail the emulsion, enamel and distemper in decorative paint markets by value, volume, types, tier cities, etc.; along with analysis of raw material and roadblocks of the industry.



The research also depicts key trends and drivers of the industry. Moreover, the report also includes a business overview of key industry players, such as Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints, AkzoNobel and Shalimar, along with the comprehensive outlook of the sector's present and future scenario.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Industry Trends

3.1 Revival in GDP Growth Accelerating the Overall Paint Industry

3.2 Growing Industrial Base Propelling the Growth of Industrial Paint

3.3 Growing Disposable Income in Rural Area Accelerating the Demand

3.4 Virtual Visualization Experience Techniques Enhancing Better Decision Making



4. Indian Paint Industry Outlook 2022

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 By Value

4.1.2 By Volume

4.1.3 By Organized/Unorganized Sector

4.1.4 By Types

4.1.5 By Players



5. Decorative Paints Market Outlook 2022

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 By Application Area

5.2.1 Interior Paints

5.2.2 Exterior Paints

5.3 By Product Class

5.3.1 Premium Paint

5.3.2 Mid-Tier Paint

5.3.3 Economy Paints

5.4 By Technology

5.4.1 Water Based

5.4.2 Solvent Based

5.5 By Composition

5.6 By Demand

5.6.1 Replacement Demand

5.6.2 New Demand

5.7 By Players

5.8 By Region

5.9 By Tier Cities

5.10 Emulsion Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

5.10.1 By Value

5.10.2 By Volume

5.10.3 By Types

5.10.4 By Region

5.10.5 By Tier Cities

5.11 Enamel Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

5.11.1 By Value

5.11.2 By Volume

5.11.3 By Types

5.11.4 By Region

5.11.5 By Tier Cities

5.12 Distemper Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

5.12.1 By Value

5.12.2 By Volume

5.12.3 By Types

5.12.4 By Region

5.12.5 By Tier Cities



6. Industrial Paints Market Outlook 2022

6.1 By Segment

6.1.1 Automotive Coating

6.1.2 High-Performance Coating

6.1.3 Powder Coating

6.1.4 Coil Coating

6.1.5 Marine



7. Raw Materials for Paint Market

7.1 Binders

7.2 Pigments

7.3 Solvents

7.4 Additives



8. Industry Roadblocks



9. Key Players

(Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Key Financials, Industry Activities)

9.1 Asian Paints Limited

9.2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

9.3 Berger Paints India Limited

9.4 AkzoNobel India

9.5 Shalimar Paints Limited



