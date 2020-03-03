Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pay-TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pay-TV revenues in Canada and the US peaked in 2015 at $112 billion. The author forecasts that revenues will fall by $50 billion to $62 billion in 2025.
Revenues will drop across the board. Cable revenues will decline by $22 billion - $3 billion less from analog cable and $19 billion lower for digital cable.
Satellite TV will fall by $21 billion and IPTV will drop by $7 billion.
This 70-page PDF, PowerPoint, and Excel report comes in three parts:
