The global power device analyzer market is projected to reach USD 527 million by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 430 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the growth for power device analyzer is due to the growing adoption for high-performance and power-efficient devices for consumer and healthcare sector along with investments in electric vehicles due to the concern towards the hazardous environmental effect.

The global power device analyzer market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the power device analyzer market are Keysight Technologies (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), Newtons4th (UK), and Iwatsu (Japan).

The consumer segment is expected to dominate the power device analyzer market in 2019.

The consumer segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the power device analyzer market share. Power device analyzers are suitable for consumer electronic devices such as fans, refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, TVs and air conditions, smart home systems, smartwatch, and others. Increased demand for electronic products due to the advent of new technologies is expected to drive the demand for electrical products. An increase in the need for electronic products along with up-gradation in technology will drive the market for a power device analyzer as it will require more precise test and measurement solutions.

The power device analyzer, below 1000 A, is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The below 1000 A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. It is used to test various types of products such as motors, air conditioners, fans, heater, and electric motor, solar PV, automated external defibrillator, satellite in major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and medical equipment manufacturing. Electrical products having current below 1000 A in end-user industries such as consumer electronics are much more in number when compared with those electrical products that use current above 1000 A. Hence, with the growth in consumer electronics there will be a rise in the demand for this segment



North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is currently the fastest-growing power device analyzer market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. It is expected in North America that there will be maximum adoption and implementation of test and measurement equipment in wireless communication and network applications in North America. The primary growth driver for the market in this region is the growing number of 4G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Power Device Analyzer Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Region

4.3 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Type

4.4 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Current

4.5 Power Device Analyzer Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of High-Performance and Power-Efficient Electronic Devices

5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Strong Grey Market

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increased Adoption of Energy Audits Along With Mandatory Regulations

5.1.3.2 Growing IoT Market Will Leverage Power Device Analyzer for Device Testing

5.1.4 Challenge

5.1.4.1 Matching Up With the Constantly Changing Technologies

5.1.4.2 Highly Skilled Personnel Required to Operate the Device



6 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC

6.2.1 Mandatory Regulation for Energy Audits in European Countries Will Drive the Market Power Device Analyzer Market

6.3 Both AC & DC

6.3.1 Usage of AC & DC Power Device Analyzer in Various Types of End User Industries Will Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer



7 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Current

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 1000 A

7.2.1 Rise in the Demand for Electric Vehicle is Expected to Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer

7.3 Above 1000 A

7.3.1 Growth in the Consumer Electronic End User Industry Will Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer



8 Power Device Analyzer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electrical Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer

8.4 Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

8.4.1 Increase in Data Centers and Growth in Telecom Sector Expected to Drive the Market for Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

8.5 Energy

8.5.1 Growing Demand for Electrical Products With the Rise Power Consumption Globally, is Expected to Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Exponential Growth in Aerospace and Defense Sector Along With an Increase in Healthcare Sector, is Expected to Drive the Market for Power Device Analyzer



9 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 By Region

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Type

9.2.2 By Current

9.2.3 By End User

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.5 China

9.2.5.1 Increasing Automation in the Manufacturing Sector is Expected to Drive the Chinese Power Device Analyzer Market

9.2.6 Australia

9.2.6.1 Rising Investment in Healthcare Sector With A Steady Rise in Manufacturing Industry Will Drive the Australian Power Device Analyzer Market

9.2.7 India

9.2.7.1 Rapid Increasing in the Aerospace and Defense Sector Will Drive the Market

9.2.8 South Korea

9.2.8.1 Increase in the Demand for Consumer Electron Products Along With the Rise in Automotive Industry Will Rise the Demand for Power Device Analyzer

9.2.9 Japan

9.2.9.1 Rapid Industrialization With Growing Automation Will Prosper Rise the Demand for Power Device Analyzer

9.2.10 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.10.1 Increase in Consumption of Natural Gas, Nuclear Energy, and Coal in the Power Industry Will Rise the Demand for Power Device Analyzer

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 By Type

9.3.2 By Current

9.3.3 By End User

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.5 UK

9.3.5.1 Increasing Economy Along With A Steady Pace in Automotive Sector Will Boost the Market for Power Device Analyzer

9.3.5.2 Germany

9.3.5.2.1 Government's Focus Towards Renewable Energy With Growing Investment in Solar Industry Will Fuels the Growth of the German Power Device Analyzer Market

9.3.5.3 France

9.3.5.3.1 Increase in the Aerospace Industry With High Industrialization Will Drive the Market in the Country

9.3.5.4 Russia

9.3.5.4.1 Growth in the Aerospace and Automotive Industry Will Increase the Demand for Power Device Analyzer

9.3.5.5 Spain

9.3.5.5.1 Growth in the Energy Sector and Increase in the Demand for Electric Vehicle Will Boost the Power Device Analyzer

9.3.5.6 Italy

9.3.5.6.1 Investment Towards the Solar Energy Will Boost the Power Device Analyzer

9.3.5.7 Rest of Europe

9.3.5.7.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Will Boost the Power Device Analyzer

9.4 North America

9.4.1 By Type

9.4.2 By Current

9.4.3 By End User

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 US

9.4.4.1.1 Extensive Use of Test and Measurement Equipment in Aerospace and Defense Sector Will Drive the US Power Device Analyzer Market

9.4.4.2 Canada

9.4.4.2.1 Growing Investment in Research and Development for Aerospace & Defense Sector Will Drive the Market in Canada

9.4.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automotive and Consumer Electronic Product Will Boost the Mexican Power Device Analyzer Market

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Type

9.5.2 By Current

9.5.3 By End User

9.5.4 By Country

9.5.4.1 Middle East

9.5.4.1.1 Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Will Increase the Demand for Power Device Analyzers in the Country

9.5.4.2 South Africa

9.5.4.2.1 Investment in the Energy Sector Will Drive the South Africa Market for Power Device Analyzer

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Type

9.6.2 By Current

9.6.3 By End User

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 Brazil

9.6.4.1.1 Initiatives to Modernize the Power Infrastructure Will Drive the Brazil Market for Power Device Analyzer

9.6.4.2 Argentina

9.6.4.2.1 Government's Expenditure Towards the Research and Development Sector Will Increase the Demand for Power Device Analyzer

9.6.4.3 Chile

9.6.4.3.1 Growing Trend in the Manufacturing Sector Will Drive the Market Power Device Analyzer in Chile



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging

10.3 Market Share, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Contracts & Agreements



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Keysight Technologies

11.2 Yokogawa

11.3 Rohde & Schwarz

11.4 Tektronix

11.5 Newtons4th

11.6 Vitrex

11.7 PCE Instruments

11.8 Circutor

11.9 Fluke Corporation

11.10 Extech Instruments

11.11 ZES Zimmer Electronic Systems GmbH

11.12 Carlo Gavazzi

11.13 Texas Instruments

11.14 Iwatsu Electric

11.15 Hioki E.E Corporation

11.16 Dewesoft D.O.O

11.17 Dewetron GmbH

11.18 Magtrol

11.19 Arbiter Systems

11.20 Janitza Electronics GmbH



