New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gantry Robot Market by Axis, Payload, Support, Application, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868418/?utm_source=GNW

0% during the forecast period. Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other software configuration tools have made designing and configuring a gantry system much faster and easier. Manufacturers are now offering customizable, pre-engineered systems that provide out-of-the-box performance and significantly reducing deployment time. The latest networking interfaces and communication protocols ease the attachment of peripherals, such as end-effectors and vision systems, to the gantry robot.



Gantry robots with support for robots (articulated and SCARA) to have higher growth during the forecast period.

Gantry robots with a payload above 350 Kg are often attached with an articulated robot and are mounted in either base, side, or top side.Gantry robots with a payload capacity between 51-350Kg are used for the mounting of SCARA robots.



Articulated and SCARA robots attached to a gantry system provides greater reach and flexibility without losing accuracy and repeatability. Due to the growing market for articulated and SCARA robots, gantry robots with support for such robots are expected to have faster growth.



Gantry robots in metals and machinery industry to account for the highest growth during the forecast period.

With the metals and machinery industry often posing a health hazard for workers, and the declining number of workers willing to work in dangerous environments, the gantry robot market in the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

For handling applications, gantry robots are often used for transfer and stacking tasks in sheet metal processing units.Gantry robots also perform cutting, deburring and welding of sheet metal and pipes.



For large workpieces, gantry robots also provide the necessary reach for performing various tasks relating to the metals and machinery industry.



The gantry robot market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Although countries like China have the largest market for industrial robots (which includes gantry systems) in the world, its robot density is still below the global average.With increasing labor costs, China is expected to deploy more robotic automation in its factories.



Other countries such as Thailand and India are witnessing increased economic growth and offer a high growth market potential for gantry robots.The need for cheaper robots in such developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the market for gantry robots in APAC during the forecast period.



Although many countries in the APAC have a sizeable automotive industry, the penetration of gantry robots is lower compared to countries in North America and Europe. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to make the highest contribution to the forecasted high growth rate in APAC.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the gantry robot marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the gantry robot market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Toshiba Machine (Japan), Liebherr (Germany), Güdel (Switzerland), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Yamaha Motor (Japan), Macron Dynamics (US), IAI (Japan), Cimcorp (Finland), OMRON (Japan), Nordson (US), SAGE Automation (US), LPR Global (Canada), Aerotech (US), Hirata (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), Fisnar (US), Parker Hannifin (US), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA (Germany), DENSO (Japan), STON ROBOT (China), ALIO Industries (US), CK Manufacturing/Industrial Concepts (Canada), Transman (Sweden), and IntelLiDrives (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global gantry robot market based on the number of axes, payload, support, application, industry, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the gantry robot market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the gantry robot ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the gantry robot market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the product portfolio as well as the business strategy, will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. Geographic analysis and country-wise information that will shape the market in the coming years have also been covered in this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868418/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001