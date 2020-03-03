MONTREAL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government employees in Quebec received 9.2 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector in 2018, and enjoyed much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“Bringing government-sector compensation in line with the private sector would not only help governments in Quebec control spending without reducing services, it would also maintain fairness for taxpayers,” said Vincent Geloso, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and associate professor of economics at King’s University College.
The study, Comparing Government and Private Sector Compensation in Quebec, finds that government employees in Quebec—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 9.2 per cent higher wages, on average, than comparable workers in the private sector in 2018. And that wage gap accounts for differences between workers in the two sectors such as age, gender, education, tenure and type of work.
But wages are only part of overall compensation. Government workers in Quebec enjoy much more generous benefits, too.
“Of course, governments in Quebec should provide competitive compensation to attract qualified employees, but clearly wages and benefits in the government sector are out of step with the private sector,” Geloso said.
