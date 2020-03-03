Newark, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global portable pressure washer market is expected to grow from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 to USD 2.03 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Growing gardening and landscape services market across the globe is one of the key factor, which is driving the demand for the global portable pressure washer market. Gardening and landscaping are activities that include construction of terrains and water bodies, modification of garden-featured areas, and the use of artificial lighting in vacant pieces of land. They also comprise servicing and maintenance of gardens and landscapes in residential properties.

Pressure washers are defined as a mechanical spraying device which is used to clean dirt particles from the floor or hard surfaces. They are widely used in the residential, commercial and industrial segments. Pressure washing has an important role in heavy industries, as it helps to increase the production capacity and efficiency of the industries. It is cost-effective and efficient equipment to eliminate stubborn and dry mud, dirt and grime from surfaces of cars, buildings, furniture, driveways, etc.

Global portable pressure washer market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to technological improvements and increased production efficiency and the rising number of vehicles. The increasing demand for pressure washers for commercial services such as car washing, floor cleaning, maintaining swimming pools, and gardening is one of the driving force. But the cost of pressure washers is too high which may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the growing standard of living, increasing disposable income and rising demand for standard goods and commercial services should drive the industry growth in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global portable pressure washer market are Alfred Karcher, FNA Group, Generac Power Systems, Briggs & Stratton, Nilfisk Group, Snow Joe, AR Blue Clean, Clearforce, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANNOVI REVERBERI, Campbell Hausfeld, Deere & Company, Hitachi Koki, Husqvarna, Koblenz Electrica, LAVORGROUP, Nomad Portable Washers, Robert Bosch, Simoniz, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL, Techtronic Industries, and Vax among others. To enhance their market position in the global portable pressure washer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovation, recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in April 2019, FNA Group announced the launch of their new line of Industrial Series pressure washers at the 2019 American Rental Association (ARA) show in California for commercial and industrial applications.

In May 2018, Briggs & Stratton Corporation announced the launch of its new, innovative products at the National Hardware Show held in Las Vegas, NV. Including portable generators, pressure washers, snow blowers, riding mowers and lithium-ion battery products – that will help get work done faster and easier.

In May 2018, Husqvarna enters into the High-Pressure Washer segment with a new electric corded range catered to cleaning outdoor spaces of all sizes to efficiently clean outdoor spaces like verandahs and decks, as well as garden furniture, exterior walls — and vehicles.

In April 2016, Stanley Black & Decker announced the launch of professional high pressure washer SW25, ideal for use in washer, cars, condominiums and commercial façades.

In March 2017, STIHL announced the introduction of the new STIHL RB 600 and the STIHL RB 800 gasoline-powered pressure washers combine power, performance and ease of use for the commercial and industrial cleaning jobs.

The electric motors segment held the major market share of 61.23% in 2017

Product segment is divided into segments such as electric motor, gas, and others. The electric motors segment held the major market share of 61.23% in 2017. Electric pressure washers are much economical and user-friendly. They are compact and can be carried anywhere and need to connect with the power to operate.

The industrial segment accounted for the major market share of 39.32% in 2017

The application segment is classified residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the major market share of 39.32% in 2017. Pressure washing has an important role in heavy industries as it helps to increase the production capacity and efficiency of the industries.

The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period

Distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing digital technology and usage of mobiles. E-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon etc. possesses a high growth rate due to the wide variety offered by them coupled with numerous offers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Portable Pressure Washer Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the highest share of 45.32% in 2017. North America is dominating the market as it is hub of building exterior cleaning industries. Also, increased preference of consumers towards DIY and the rising number of independent houses growing gardening and landscaping services are another two factors affecting the demand. Europe is a rapidly growing region due to a better lifestyle and infrastructure. Growing industrial and agriculture sector is expected to fuel the demand for consumer pressure washers in Europe.

The global portable pressure washer market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), imports (Thousand Units) and exports (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

