The goals of this study were to understand the regulations and requirements of the companies in the US and the foreign companies or establishments planning to manufacture, distribute or market their medical devices in the US. This report provides a brief about the related regulation for registration of the establishments or medical devices along with the classification of the devices.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Governing Authority and Classification
Chapter 3: Regulations
List of Tables
Table 1: Class I and Class II Exempt Devices
Table 2: Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA)-2020
List of Figures
Figure 1: Process for Marketing the Medical Device in the US Market
