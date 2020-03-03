Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Intelligence Report for Medical Devices in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The goals of this study were to understand the regulations and requirements of the companies in the US and the foreign companies or establishments planning to manufacture, distribute or market their medical devices in the US. This report provides a brief about the related regulation for registration of the establishments or medical devices along with the classification of the devices.



The report includes:

Detailed description of the regulatory requirements for marketing and registration of medical devices in the U.S.

Insights into the current regulations and comprehensive procedures for the registration, renewal or notification of the medical devices, along with the information on timeline and fee required

Knowledge about labelling and advertising regulations for the medical device and details of the process for registration of the product with any specific variation

Information on Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and how it works towards the betterment of society

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Chapter 2: Governing Authority and Classification

Governing Regulatory Authority

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Chapter 3: Regulations

Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)

eCFR

Premarket Notification 510(k) Clearance to Market

510 (k) Exempt Devices

PMA (Pre-Market Approval)

Good Manufacturing Compliance (GMP) Compliance

Establishment Registration

Device Registration and Listing

Labelling Requirement

Advertising

Medical Device Reporting (MDR)

Local Agent Requirements

Responsibilities of the US agent

Medical Device User Fee

List of Tables

Table 1: Class I and Class II Exempt Devices

Table 2: Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA)-2020



List of Figures

Figure 1: Process for Marketing the Medical Device in the US Market

