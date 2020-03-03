Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics Market: Analysis By Product Type, Application Type, Product Pipeline, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biologics Market was valued at USD 281.69 billion in the year 2019.
Growing development of pipeline products and rapid economic growth with rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surging demand for low cost biologics and medical services, will be accelerating the biologics market growth. All prominent pharmaceutical companies around the world are making their own efforts to deliver biologics which could meet the demand of productive, efficient and inexpensive medicine for various chronic untreatable diseases. Furthermore, efficacy and safety of biologics medicine, in addition to having a capacity to treat previously grave diseases, is one of the key driving factor which has anticipated to propel the market value in forecast period.
Under the product type segment, Monoclonal Antibodies followed by Recombinant Hormones and Proteins will be attaining sustainable market growth owing to wide availability and development of medicines and technology that helps in biologics supported by availability of proficient and cost-effective manufacturing process that will be facilitating the market growth during the forecasting period.
Cancer and Hospitals secured considerable market growth under their respective segments, owing to escalating investment by hospitals in providing treatment for some long-term medical conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis and ever growing number of patients who are suffering from cancer.
Among the regions, North America attained sustainable market growth followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, obesity, and oral diseases in North America clubbed with growing investment by various global manufacturers in North America in order to attract the market growth, has been forecasted to boost the biologics market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on Investing in Biotech Research & Development for Next Generation Biologics
2.2 Focus on Demand for Affordability and Improved Access
3. Biologics Market : Product Outlook
4. Global Biologics Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Application, By End User
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Product Type
5.2 Vaccine - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3 Monoclonal Antibodies - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 Recombinant Hormones and Proteins - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.5 Cellular and Gene Based - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)\
5.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By Application
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Application
6.2 Cancer - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.3 Rare and Autoimmune Disease - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 Infectious Diseases - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By End User
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By End User
7.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.3 Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.4 Diagnostic Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8. Global Biologics Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Region
9. North America Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)
10. Europe Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)
11. Asia-Pacific Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)
12. Global Biologics Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Product Type, 2025
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Application, 2025
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By End-user, 2025
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Region, 2025
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Development of Pipeline Products
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share Analysis
17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
17.1 Eli Lilly & Company
17.2 Sanofi S.A.
17.3 Pfizer
17.4 Roche Holding AG
17.5 AbbVie Inc.
17.6 Amgen Inc.
17.7 Merck & Co.
17.8 Novo Nordisk
17.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
17.10 Johnson & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3y05w
