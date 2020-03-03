Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics Market: Analysis By Product Type, Application Type, Product Pipeline, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biologics Market was valued at USD 281.69 billion in the year 2019.



Growing development of pipeline products and rapid economic growth with rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surging demand for low cost biologics and medical services, will be accelerating the biologics market growth. All prominent pharmaceutical companies around the world are making their own efforts to deliver biologics which could meet the demand of productive, efficient and inexpensive medicine for various chronic untreatable diseases. Furthermore, efficacy and safety of biologics medicine, in addition to having a capacity to treat previously grave diseases, is one of the key driving factor which has anticipated to propel the market value in forecast period.



Under the product type segment, Monoclonal Antibodies followed by Recombinant Hormones and Proteins will be attaining sustainable market growth owing to wide availability and development of medicines and technology that helps in biologics supported by availability of proficient and cost-effective manufacturing process that will be facilitating the market growth during the forecasting period.



Cancer and Hospitals secured considerable market growth under their respective segments, owing to escalating investment by hospitals in providing treatment for some long-term medical conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis and ever growing number of patients who are suffering from cancer.



Among the regions, North America attained sustainable market growth followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, obesity, and oral diseases in North America clubbed with growing investment by various global manufacturers in North America in order to attract the market growth, has been forecasted to boost the biologics market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses biologics market at global, regional and country-levels.

The report analyses Biologics Market by Product Type (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Hormones/Proteins, Cellular & Gene based, Others).

The report assesses the Biologics market By Application (Cancer, Rare and Auto-immune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others).

The report further estimate the Biologics market By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others).

The Global Biologics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The report assesses the major pipeline products in biologics. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type, Application and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, Merck & Co, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Johnson & Johnson.

The report presents the analysis of Biologics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Investing in Biotech Research & Development for Next Generation Biologics

2.2 Focus on Demand for Affordability and Improved Access



3. Biologics Market : Product Outlook



4. Global Biologics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Application, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Product Type

5.2 Vaccine - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Monoclonal Antibodies - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Recombinant Hormones and Proteins - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 Cellular and Gene Based - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)\

5.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Application

6.2 Cancer - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Rare and Autoimmune Disease - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 Infectious Diseases - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Biologics Market Segmentation - By End User

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By End User

7.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Diagnostic Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Biologics Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics: By Region



9. North America Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



10. Europe Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



11. Asia-Pacific Biologics Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



12. Global Biologics Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Product Type, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Application, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By End-user, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics Market - By Region, 2025



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Development of Pipeline Products



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

17.1 Eli Lilly & Company

17.2 Sanofi S.A.

17.3 Pfizer

17.4 Roche Holding AG

17.5 AbbVie Inc.

17.6 Amgen Inc.

17.7 Merck & Co.

17.8 Novo Nordisk

17.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

17.10 Johnson & Johnson



