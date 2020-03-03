Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market For Self-improvement Products & Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Simply the most comprehensive business analysis that exists in the self-improvement market, since 1994. This study examines the $11 billion market for motivational self-improvement programs and products that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.

It discusses the market for books, CDs/DVDs, audiobooks, infomercials, motivational speakers, public seminars, workshops, retreats, webinars, holistic institutes, personal coaching, apps, Internet courses, training organizations and more. Nature of the business, $ value/growth, and outlooks for each market segment. Major topic categories covered: weight loss/exercise, business/sales skills, business opportunities/investing, improving relationships, and general motivational.



The study analyzes market segments/industry structure, the market's $ size/growth (2003-2023 forecast), latest trends, latest survey findings of trade associations (ICF Coaching, Audio Publishers, National Speakers Assn.), the shift to Internet delivery of content, customer demographics, in-depth profiles of 60 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, Zig Ziglar, many others), top 100 infomercials list, 2019 status report of the U.S. weight loss market, and more.



Contains a 115-page chapter profiling the activities/specialties and revenues of the top motivational speakers and gurus, with in-depth profiles of the top 60. 100 in-depth competitor company and guru profiles: Nightingale-Conant, Hay House, Success Resources America, Landmark Education, Skillpath, National Seminars Group, Fred Pryor/Career-Track, Selfgrowth.com, Toastmasters, Dale Carnegie Associates, Franklin-Covey, Sandler Training, Toastmasters, Omega Institute, Esalen, Robbins Research, Weight Watchers, NutriSystem, The Chopra Center, and more.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Explanation of where the information came from: primary & secondary sources: methodology, definition of the self-improvement market, scope of the research

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of ALL chapters--Discussion of market nature & definition, characteristics, major developments of past two years, avg. customer profile, why demand exists for programs, customer demographic profile.

Findings/transcripts of interviews with market insiders: technology trends, marketing methods.

Changing of the guard: older gurus retiring and dying, who will replace them?

The explosion of SI content via Internet entrepreneurs - discussion

Market Size & Growth, Segments: Table/Discussion of total market size, growth rates, outlook (2003-2018, 2019 & 2023 forecasts), estd. $ size of major segments by distribution channel: Infomercials, motivational speakers seminars, holistic institutes, self-improvement books, audiobooks, personal coaching, weight loss programs

Market Segment Outlooks: discussion of mkt. size/growth/characteristics/trends for:

1. Infomercials (retail sales by topic, qtrly. media billings), 2. Motivational speakers mkt., 3. Personal coaching market, 4. Holistic institutes & training organizations mkt., 5. self-improvement books mkt. 6. Audiobooks mkt., 7. Public seminars, 8. Weight loss programs.

Status report of the U.S. Weight Loss Industry ($ size 2002-2018, by 10 mkt. segments, trends, dieter demographics/number, mkt. nature, major mkt. trends/developments, etc.)

The Motivational Speakers Market

Discussion of number of professional speakers in the U.S., avg. earnings, estimated income for the top speakers (table) - from speaking engagements, books, consulting, training, list of top speakers' bureaus, how speakers operate

Recent market trends: live events, shift in product mix to webinars/online courses

Avg. yearly earnings per motivational speaker, % from products/speaking/other services

Overview/size of corporate training market

Speaking fees by person: top speakers - table

List/ranking of top 101 self-improvement experts, compiled by Self-Improvement Online, Inc.

List of 50 most popular public speakers in 2018-2019

In-depth profiles of top self-improvement experts/celebrities (living and past) - descriptions of their organizations, biographies, revenue estimates/actual when available, products/services offered, books authored, speaking fees, consulting, specialties, headquarters address, websites, for: Anthony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey, Joel Osteen, Eckhart Tolle, Gabby Bernstein, Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, Deepak Chopra, Suze Orman, Stephen Covey, Marianne Williamson, Brendon Burchard, Zig Ziglar, Brian Tracy, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura Schlessinger, Kevin Trudeau, Sylvia Browne, Dale Carnegie, Wayne Dyer, Robert Kiyosaki, Robert Allen, John Gray, Iyanla Vanzant, Les Brown, Louise Hay, Og Mandino, Ken Blanchard, L. Ron Hubbard, Napoleon Hill, Tom Hopkins, Leo Buscaglia, Jim Rohn, Spencer Johnson, Barbara DeAngelis, Earl Nightingale, John Kabat-Zinn, Danielle LaPorte, Mastin Kipp, Lewis Howes, John Maxwell, Jay McGraw, Paul McKenna, Tim Ferriss.

The Personal Coaching Market

Definition & summary of the market, number of active coaches in U.S., worldwide, coaching specialties, differences between coaching and consulting, corporate vs. personal coaching, most common myths about coaching, phone coaching

Results of 2017 ICF consumer awareness studies, why people use coaches, why they don't, their objectives, by sex, age

Status report of the market, topics in demand, corporate vs. consumer customers

Findings of interview with ICF President: mkt. trends, growth, outlook, status

The market's major trade groups and periodicals (address list)

Coaching metrics: Avg. annual earnings, fees, no. of clients, outlook, extensive operating ratios

Market $ size and projected growth, 2008-2018, 2019 forecasts -PricewaterhouseCoopers Survey findings, consumer attitudes & awareness of coaching services, Marketdata estimates

Profiles of top coaches: Bernie Siegel, Colleen Bracken, Diane Brennan, Pat Mathews, Pat Boney, Kay Cannon

List of major coaching periodicals.

The Direct Response Market: Infomercials

Discussion & analysis of infomercials as a sales/advertising medium, reasons for growth in popularity and doubling since 1996, emerging trends, mkt. size, 2017-19 status report, $ media billings by topic, by quarter, why infomercials are popular, effects of recession on sales

Demographic profile of infomercial buyers from: Electronic Retailing Assn. (by sex, age, income, why they buy, how much, how often, top motivating factors, DRTV demographics

Tables: 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 media billings, by topic

Table: estim. $ mkt. size (retail sales) 2011-2018, by major categories (exercise equipment, diet plans, business/financial, general motivational) - self-improvement topic

List of top 100 long and short-form infomercials, top 100 (Jordan Whitney) - show name, products, distributor

2018-2023 Marketdata growth forecast, historical share of total info. Sales by selfimprovement programs, analysis of 2018-2019 top shows and categories

List of top infomercial producers

List of leading infomercials of past decade (producer, $ sales, etc.)

List, brief descriptions of other infomercials for: weight loss, relationships, general motivational, business opportunities

The Self-Improvement Books Market and New Age Bookstores

Status of book buying in 2018-2019 - $ sales by major category (Publishers Weekly annual report, self-improvement book bestsellers of 2018-2019

Data from NPD Group (NPD Bookscan) and StatShot Annual Report

Discussion of anti-self-help book publishing trend, examples of recent bestsellers

The Secret - A Movie and book phenomenon that boosted the market, estim. sales, persons made famous, Oprah Winfrey's role.

List of bestselling self-improve. books in 2018, 2016, 2015 (units sold, $ sales, authors),

Summary of new age bookstores mkt.: chains vs. independents, how many in the nation, products sold, growth, customers, specialties. estd. sales, share of sales by major topics

Marketdata and Simba Information $ estimates of size of self-improvement books mkt., 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023 forecasts, the major book distribution channels.

Discussion of increased focus by publishers on male and Millennial readers

Discussion/analysis of the diet books market, buyer demographics, what makes a bestseller, $ mkt. value, list of best-selling diet books since mid-1980s.

The Self-Improvement Audiobooks Market

Market status and growth (2011-2023 forecasts), strong unit sales growth in 2017-2018, buyer demographics, popularity rank for 14 topics, where audiobooks are purchased, segments, total audiobook sales vs. share for SI audiobooks, major competitors.

Latest 2018 APA consumer survey results on market growth, audiobook formats, sales trends, comparisons to earlier surveys.

Consumer spending on audiobook: 2012-2018, APA surveys

Audiobook Buyer Demographics

Latest audiobook user surveys by Consumer Electronics Assn., APA, etc. (frequency of use, no. bought, where listened to, etc.) - why Marketdata estimates differ from APA's

Self-improvement audiobooks mkt. size vs. total spoken audio mkt.

Leading publishers address list (address, phone, key titles published): Harper Audio, Simon & Schuster, New Star, Nightingale-Conant, Random House, TIME Warner, etc.)

Table: Estimated U.S. Retail Sales of All Audiobooks

Company profiles: Nightingale-Conant, Audible.com, Centerpointe Research Institute.

Holistic Institutes & Training Organizations

(Self-improvement workshops, seminars, courses, retreats, training organizations)

Discussion of overall market status and 16 U.S. centers' philosophies, course offerings and prices, 2018 enrollments, growth since 1960s, nonprofit/for-profit status, specializations, estd. & actual revenues/budgets, workshop topics in demand, mkt. size and 2023 forecasts.

Status of the market in 2018-2019, enrollments, trends

Table: Estim. revenues in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 for the top institutes and training organizations

Address List of top centers in the U.S., directors' names, 2018 attendance for each center In-depth Company Profiles Holistic Institutes

Descriptive profiles and background, sample courses, no. attendees, for leading facilities: Omega Institute, Esalen Institute, New York Open Center, Oasis Center, Naropa, Option Institute, Wainwright House - 2017 financial statements/budgets/expenses by type Training Organizations

Franklin-Covey Co. - profile, history, training/consulting vs. retail business, financials: 2008-2019

Sandler Training - profile, services, history, estd. revenues

Dale Carnegie Training - profile, services, history, estd. revenues

Toastmasters International - profile, services, history, actual revenues

Hay House - profile, services, history, estd. revenues.

The Public Seminars Market

Discussion/analysis of large group vs. small group seminars, difference in cost structure, profitability, fees, individual speakers doing public seminars, mkt. size and status report, why this is a difficult model to make profitable, estd. mkt. size., IRS Form 990 fiscal 2013 & 2016 actual revenues/expenses/profit statements)

Discussion: Webinars as an alternative to live events

Table

The Leading Public Seminar Competitors: Revenues for 2011-2018

Company Profiles: (Description of company operations, courses, specialties) Fred Pryor/CareerTrack (Park University) Learning Strategies Corp. Skillpath Seminars (Graceland Univ.) National Seminars Group (Rockhurst Univ.) Landmark Education Success Resources America (formerly: Peak Potentials)



Status Report of the U.S. Weight Loss Market

Summary/status of the industry in 2017-2019--recent and emerging trends, Marketdata forecasts, advertising trends, current do-it-yourself trend

2018 Performance of leading commercial, medical, online chains (Medifast, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Weight Watchers - public & private companies)

Discussion of major industry trends, major mkt. developments., medical programs untapped potential, the move to retail outlets and healthcare mini-clinics, Obamacare.

Reasons why commercial diet companies are growing again, untapped mkts., lack of customization, poor management, other factors

2018 performance of: commercial programs, medical programs

Discussion and $ size of the digital (virtual) weight loss market

Discussion of the weight loss apps market.

Table: Marketdata estimates of the 10 major segments of the diet industry, $ values (1989 to 2018)--diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial programs, medical programs by type, low-cal foods, retail meal replacements, diet pills, diet books, etc.)

Table: Comparative $ size of commercial vs. medical weight loss programs markets

Tables: Revenues of commercial diet centers, market share of top chains (2010-2018).

Reference Directory of Information Sources (free with any chapter order)

(Names, addresses, phone, key contacts at relevant trade groups, journals, periodicals in the field)

