Company’s signs MOU to share technology and process expertise cooperatively to finalize Gen 1 technology development

SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Electronic Convergence Division of the Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering and Technology (“KICET”), located in Jinju, Korea. The agreement establishes a collaborative association between the two organizations for a confidential exchange of technical information, expertise, and assistance.

“We are very pleased with our new association with KICET,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “Its Electronic Convergence Division is expert at research of unique power generating applications. The organization has relevant expertise in electroplating technology, an application which will provide a key final building block leading to manufacturing hydrogen panels for our pilot plants and eventual commercialization. Beyond this current focus, we believe that our relationship with KICET will help us realize greater production efficiency with Gen 1 and accelerated development of Gen 2.”

The MOU contains an agreement of confidentiality that governs the sharing of information and protects trade secrets of each organization.

KICET is a world-class research organization, the mission of which is to develop and facilitate technology development through creative research and development, integrated business support, and leading policy support so that it contributes to improve the quality of convenient and environment friendly human life. Its principal functions include research and development, testing analysis, evaluation and technology support.

Mr. Young concluded, “Tapping the expertise of KICET is one of the final pieces to HYSR’s commercialization puzzle. In coming days, we anticipate establishing collaborative agreements with other organizations that will facilitate the eventual global rollout of our new technologies.”

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com .

