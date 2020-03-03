Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liquid waste management market was valued at US$ 87.3 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The diminishing availability for safe drinking water globally supports market growth.
Development of new industries for fulfilling the rising consumer demand resulted in a significant rise in wastewater generation globally. The liquid waste that is being disposed of from industrial and manufacturing units contains toxic materials. Thereby, increases the demand for liquid waste management activities.
The increasing rates of water-borne disease globally demand more liquid waste and wastewater treatment activities. For instance, The WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme Report 2017 suggests that in 2015 29% of the global population lacked safe drinking water service. Moreover, 3.4 million deaths caused due to water-borne disease that is the leading reason for death globally. However, in 2013 and 2014, a water-borne disease caused 289 illness cases and 17 deaths in the U.S.
The liquid waste management industry is highly competitive and fragmented. The top provider of liquid waste management is providing improved services for better treatment and disposal of liquid waste.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market
2.2. Global LWM Market, by Service, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global LWM Market, by Source, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global LWM Market, by Industry, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global LWM Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global LWM Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market, by Service, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Collection
4.3. Transportation
4.4. Disposal
5. Global Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market, by Source, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Residential
5.3. Industrial
5.4. Commercial
6. Global Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market, by Industry, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Pharmaceutical
6.3. Iron & Steel
6.4. Oil & Gas
6.5. Automotive
6.6. Others (Textile, Paper, etc.)
7. North America Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
8. Europe Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Asia-Pacific Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Rest of the World Liquid Waste Management (LWM) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. WM Intellectual Property Holdings LLC
11.2. GFL Environmental Inc.
11.3. Clean Harbors Inc.
11.4. Hulsey Environmental Services
11.5. Veolia
11.6. Remondis SE & Co. KG
11.7. Heritage
11.8. Covanta Holdings Corporation
11.9. Suez
11.10. Enva
11.11. Cleanaway
11.12. Chemtex
