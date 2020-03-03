Copenhagen, 3 March 2020





Announcement on the decisions of extraordinary general meeting 2020



On 3 March 2020 at 10.30 am, an extraordinary general meeting was held in EAC Invest A/S (the ”Company”), at the Company’s office, Indiakaj 16, DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø.

At the extraordinary general meeting the following resolutions were adopted:

Proposals submitted by the Board of Directors regarding execution of a reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of 1,000:1 by:

Reduction of the Company’s share capital by transfer to distributable reserves.

Revaluation of the denomination of the Company’s shares by a consolidation of shares at a ratio of 1,000:1.

Deletion of existing authorisations to increase the share capital.

Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting.

The redemption to take place in connection with the reverse share split is further described in a separate redemption announcement, which will be published shortly following this announcement.





Yours sincerely,

EAC Invest A/S





For additional information, please contact:

Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail mt@eac.dk





