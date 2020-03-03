Copenhagen, 3 March 2020
Announcement on the decisions of extraordinary general meeting 2020
On 3 March 2020 at 10.30 am, an extraordinary general meeting was held in EAC Invest A/S (the ”Company”), at the Company’s office, Indiakaj 16, DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø.
At the extraordinary general meeting the following resolutions were adopted:
The redemption to take place in connection with the reverse share split is further described in a separate redemption announcement, which will be published shortly following this announcement.
Yours sincerely,
EAC Invest A/S
For additional information, please contact:
Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail mt@eac.dk
Attachment
Santa Fe Group
København Ø, DENMARK
EAC Invest - Decisions at the EGM - 3 March 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Santa Fe Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: