Ubiquitous smartphone ownership and mobile commerce growth have driven the mobile app ecosystem to become essential to merchants' success in sustaining relationships with their customers. A new research report from the publisher, Merchant Mobile Apps: Much More Than Payments, provides insight on the current state of merchant mobile apps in the United States, with support from the publisher's survey data on consumer behavior in the U.S.



Many consumers view their mobile device as lifestyle commerce and use their smartphones as a hub of engagement with merchants across almost all retail vertical markets. Merchant mobile apps with the right set of integrated features add to the customer experience and help increase longer-term purchase activity, commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services, the author of this report.



Highlights of this research report include:

Merchant mobile app market landscape

Differentiating mobile app features and functions

Primary data showing consumer preferences in mobile app use

Direction of mobile app-based payments

Future opportunities for merchant mobile apps



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Merchant Mobile Apps: State of the Art

Loyalty Program Delivery

Communication and Delivery of Promotional Offers

Remote Order and Pickup/Delivery

Shopper Support

Payments

4. The Growing Challenge of Navigation and User Experience



5. What Consumers Want and Use

What Consumers Want from Apps

Have Merchant Mobile Apps Reached Their Full Potential?

6. The Direction of Mobile App-Based Payments

Benefits and Costs of Mobile App-Based Payments

7. Conclusions



8. References

Related Research

Endnotes

List of Figures

