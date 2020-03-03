Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merchant Mobile Apps: Much More Than Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ubiquitous smartphone ownership and mobile commerce growth have driven the mobile app ecosystem to become essential to merchants' success in sustaining relationships with their customers. A new research report from the publisher, Merchant Mobile Apps: Much More Than Payments, provides insight on the current state of merchant mobile apps in the United States, with support from the publisher's survey data on consumer behavior in the U.S.
Many consumers view their mobile device as lifestyle commerce and use their smartphones as a hub of engagement with merchants across almost all retail vertical markets. Merchant mobile apps with the right set of integrated features add to the customer experience and help increase longer-term purchase activity, commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services, the author of this report.
Highlights of this research report include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Merchant Mobile Apps: State of the Art
4. The Growing Challenge of Navigation and User Experience
5. What Consumers Want and Use
6. The Direction of Mobile App-Based Payments
7. Conclusions
8. References
List of Figures
Figure 1: US consumers' usage of a mobile device to pay for goods and services in 2019 increased significantly from prior years
Figure 2: Usage of major universal wallets in-store in the US has returned to levels last seen in 2016
Figure 3: Six out of 8 retailer wallets with double-digit penetration in the US are in the QSR vertical
Figure 4: Consumers' top interest in-app capabilities focuses on coupon management and simplification
Figure 5: Consumers' motivations to use mobile payment are strongly tied to merchant app loyalty and discount programs
Figure 6: Use of smartphones in-store focuses on comparison shopping and coupon/offer access
Figure 7: The smartphone is the most popular device for voice-activated conversational commerce
Figure 8: Most people who use conversational interfaces today do so for purposes other than ordering and purchasing
List of Tables
Table 1: Mobile app functionality among leading merchants is robust
Table 2: Estimated payment costs by method of payment for two transaction scenarios: interchange and network fees only
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7582ox
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
