The Baby Wipes market was valued at USD 4213.27 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Baby Wipes market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing awareness among parents about the attributes to baby wipes including ease of use and time saving product, increasing women workforce.



In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing consciousness among parents globally have contributed to the growth rate of Baby Wipes market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, rise in disposable income, maternity support, urbanization, rising in child birth rates, and gamut of Other socio-economic factors supporting the global market for baby wipes.



The major types of baby wipes include dry and wet wipes. Among them, Dry wipes holds the highest market share in the Baby Wipes Market owing to its proven benefits in reducing the chance of infection, irritation and itch on the baby skin.



Among the regions, North America Baby Wipes Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven through spending on the baby care products. Additionally, the rising number of new mothers in the work force, along with the higher per capita income of consumers in the North American region. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, Thailand are a lucrative market for Baby Wipes Market.



