Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Air Solutions Market: Analysis By Solutions Type (Facility, Cabin, Room), Application (Industrial, Commercial and Residential), By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clean Air Solutions Market was valued at USD 19015.65 million in the year 2019.



The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the growing concerns regarding air pollution during various industrial processes. Increasing need for high-performing and energy efficient products are expected to drive the growth of clean air solutions market. The recent technological advancements in the manufacturing sector for new filter media to meet the demand of energy-efficient products is expected to facilitate market growth.



Among the solutions segment in the Clean Air Solutions market, Cabin Solutions holds the majority share. Increase in demand for installing cleanroom technologies like clean cabins or rooms for manufacturing quality products in various industries is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Advancement in technologies is one of the major driving factors for cabin solution market.



Moreover, surging demand for indoor air purification systems in commercial, industrial, medical, hygiene, and construction sector is anticipated to drive market for clean air solutions. Also, rising prevalence of severe health conditions due to indoor air pollution is increasing the adoption rate of residential air purifier across the world, which is propelling the market growth. Boosting industrial performance recorded by some major economies such as US, India, South Korea, China, backed with growing production activities in power generation industries, is supplementing the demand for several air treatment equipment.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Clean Air Solutions Market at global, regional and country-level.

The report analyses the Clean Air Solutions Market by solutions type (Facility Solutions, Cabin Solutions and Room Solutions).

The report assesses the Clean Air Solutions market by its application or end-use (Industrial, Commercial and Residential).

The Global Clean Air Solutions Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Solutions Type and Application type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Camfil, QleanAir, Asecos Gmbh, Tornex Inc., Zehnder Group, NJORD, Portafab, IQAir, Blueair, Smoke Solution.

The report presents the analysis of Clean Air Solutions market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Clean Air Solutions Manufacturers

Vendors and Distributors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Increase Expenses in Research and Development

2.2 Capitalize on the emerging markets



3. Clean Air Solutions: Product Overview



4. Global Clean Air Solutions Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, by Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation, by Solutions Type

5.1 Global Clean Air Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Air Solutions Market: By Solutions Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Facility Solutions- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Cabin Solutions- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Room Solutions- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation, By Application

6.1 Global Clean Air Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Air Solutions Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Clean Air Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Air Solutions Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Clean Air Solutions Market: An Analysis

8.1 America Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Americas Clean Air Solutions Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Solutions (Facility Solutions, Cabin Solutions, Room Solutions), 2015-2025

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), 2015-2025

8.6 Americas Clean Air Solutions Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Clean Air Solutions Market - by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of America Clean Air Solutions: by Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 Brazil Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.19 Brazil Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.21 Rest of Americas Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.22 Rest of Americas Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

8.23 Rest of Americas Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Clean Air Solutions Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Europe Clean Air Solutions Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Solutions (Facility Solutions, Cabin Solutions, Room Solutions), 2015-2025

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), 2015-2025

9.6 Europe Clean Air Solutions Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Clean Air Solutions Market - by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Clean Air Solutions: by Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 Germany Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 Germany Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 France Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 France Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

9.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 Sweden Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 Sweden Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

9.17 Sweden Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.18 Rest of Europe Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.19 Rest of Europe Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

9.20 Rest of Europe Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Asia Pacific Clean Air Solutions Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Asia Pacific Clean Air Solutions Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation by Solutions (Facility Solutions, Cabin Solutions, Room Solutions), 2015-2025

10.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), 2015-2025

10.6 Asia Pacific Clean Air Solutions Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Clean Air Solutions Market - by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Clean Air Solutions: by Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 China Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 China Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

10.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Japan Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 India Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 India Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

10.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.18 Rest of APAC Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.19 Rest of APAC Clean Air Solutions Market Segmentation by Solutions, by Application (2015-2025)

10.20 Rest of APAC Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Middle East and Africa Clean Air Solutions Market

11.1 Middle East & Africa Clean Air Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 Middle East & Africa Clean Air Solutions Market- Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation by Solutions (Facility Solutions, Cabin Solutions, Room Solutions), 2015-2025

11.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), 2015-2025



12. Global Clean Air Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Clean Air Solutions Market Drivers

12.2 Global Clean Air Solutions Market Restraints

12.3 Global Clean Air Solutions Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Air Solutions Market - by Solutions Type (Year 2025)

13.2. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Air Solutions Market - By Application Type (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Air Solutions Market - By Region, Year-2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Competitiveness of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Camfil

15.2 QleanAir

15.3 Asecos Gmbh

15.4 Tornex Inc.

15.5 Zehnder Group

15.6 Njord

15.7 Portafab

15.8 IqAir

15.9 Blueair

15.10 Smoke Solution



