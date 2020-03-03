Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oleochemicals Market by valued stood at USD 24850 million and by volume amounted to 16640 thousand tonnes in the year 2019.



The Global Oleochemicals Market has been witnessing unprecedented growth primarily driven by the growth in food industry. Advancement in processed foods, marketing strategies of companies, and consumer awareness in emerging economies driving the food industry globally and therefore, the increase in demand for biodegradable products is anticipated to influence the growth of Oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for Oleochemicals from natural raw materials is another factor driving the Oleochemicals market.



Biodegradability of products has become a popular trend owing to stringent regulations towards maintaining product quality and health risk which promotes the use of natural raw material derived products such as Oleochemicals. This in turn likely to facilitate the global Oleochemicals market in the forecast period.



Based on Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols and Glycerine), Fatty Acids dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, as the demand for Fatty Acids is increasing not only due to its end use applications in terms of bio based products but also the rising consumption of vegetable oil in cooking keeping in mind the availability, affordability and health concerns.



Based on End-Use Sector (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Detergents & Soaps, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others), Detergents & Soaps dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. The reason for the growth could be that due to changing lifestyle and growth education regarding health and hygiene, there is an increased demand for soaps and detergents which in turn will drive global Oleochemicals market by soaps and detergents segment. Introduction of innovative new product in the soap and detergent is the major factor contributing toward the global soap and detergent growth. Growth of the Detergents and Soaps segment drives the Oleochemicals market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Oleochemicals market By Value and By Volume.

The Global Oleochemicals Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Brazil, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia)

The report analyses the Oleochemicals market by Raw Material (Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Animal Fat, Others).

The report assesses the Oleochemicals market by Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols and Glycerine).

The report assesses the Oleochemicals market by End-Use Sector (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Detergents & Soaps, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, raw material, type and end-use sector. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development, policy regulation and product chain analysis. The companies analysed in the report include Wilmar International Ltd, Eastman Chemical Co., BASF, Evonik Industries, Procter & Gamble Co, Cargill Inc., Godrej Chemicals, Pacific Oleo chemicals Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited.

The report presents the analysis of Oleochemicals market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business

2.2 Focus on Applications of Oleochemicals in Personal Care and Soaps & Detergents sectors



3. Global Speciality Chemical Industry Outlook



4. Global Oleochemicals Market Product Outlook



5. Global Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



6. Global Oleochemicals Market Segmentation By Raw Material (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Oleochemicals Market: By Raw Material

6.2 Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Soybean Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Rapeseed Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Coconut Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Animal Fat- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Oleochemicals Market Segmentation By Type (By Value, By Volume)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Oleochemicals: By Type

7.2 Fatty Acids- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Fatty Alcohols- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Glycerine- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Oleochemicals Market Segmentation By End-Use Sector (By Value, By Volume)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Oleochemicals: By End-Use Sector

8.2 Pharmaceutical- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.3 Food & Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.4 Detergents & Soaps- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.6 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



9. Global Oleochemicals Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Oleochemicals Market: By Region



10. Americas Oleochemicals Market: Segmentation By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Americas Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Americas Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.3 Americas Oleochemicals Market - Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Animal Fat, Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerine)

10.6 Market Segmentation By End-Use Sector (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Detergents & Soaps, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others)

10.7 Americas Oleochemicals Market: Country Analysis

10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Oleochemicals Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

10.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas- By Country

10.10 United States Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.11 United States Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.12 United States Oleochemicals Market Leading Companies

10.13 United States Oleochemicals Market Segmentation By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector

10.14 Brazil Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.15 Brazil Oleochemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.16 Brazil Oleochemicals Market Leading Companies

10.17 Brazil Oleochemicals Market Segmentation By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector



11. Europe Oleochemicals Market: Segmentation By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)



12. Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market: Segmentation By Raw Material, Type, End-Use Sector (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)



13. Global Oleochemicals Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Oleochemicals Market Drivers

13.2 Global Oleochemicals Market Restraints

13.3 Global Oleochemicals Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Oleochemicals Market - By Raw Material, By Volume (Year 2025)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Oleochemicals Market - By Type, By Volume (Year 2025)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Oleochemicals Market - By End-Use Sector, By Volume (Year-2025)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Oleochemicals Market - By Region, By Volume, (Year-2025)

14.2 Strategic Analysis

14.2.1 New Product Development

14.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

14.2.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis

15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

15.3 Product Chain Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Wilmar International Ltd

16.2 Eastman Chemical Co.

16.3 BASF

16.4 Evonik Industries

16.5 Procter & Gamble Co

16.6 Cargill Inc.

16.7 Godrej Chemicals

16.8 Pacific Oleo chemicals Sdn Bhd

16.9 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

16.10 PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited



