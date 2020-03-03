New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343347/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive hd maps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud-based hd maps.In addition, adoption of satellite imaging technology to generate hd maps is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive hd maps market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive hd maps market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Passenger Cars



o Commercial Vehicles



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South Africa



Key Trends for global automotive hd maps market growth

This study identifies adoption of satellite imaging technology to generate hd maps as the prime reasons driving the global automotive hd maps market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive hd maps market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive hd maps market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., CARMERA Inc., Civil Maps, DeepMap Inc., HERE Global BV, Intel Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd. , NVIDIA Corp., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc. and TomTom International BV .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

