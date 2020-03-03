Downing One VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

03 March 2020

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

The Company announces that, on 3 March 2020, it allotted 557,169 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 28 February 2020.

The shares were issued at 72.4p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2019 of 74.4p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity.