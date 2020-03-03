Irvine, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a national professional services firm, announced today that it has opened an office in Irvine, California.

The newest addition to the Southern California region will serve several industries, including real estate, construction, private equity, financial institutions, and manufacturing and distribution.

“We are excited to expand our CLA footprint with an office in the dynamic business community of Orange County,” said Randy Wells, managing principal of CLA’s Southern California offices. “We have been serving clients in this area for many years, and we are eager to create more opportunities with our fast-growing team.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA can serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities to its clients.

CLA leaders who will be working out of the Irvine office include:

Randy Wells, Managing Principal of CLA’s Southern California offices, Private Equity

Greg Barragar, Principal, Manufacturing and Distribution

Manny Trelles, Principal and Director of Real Estate Transaction Services

Lisa Adams, Principal, Financial Institutions and Manufacturing and Distribution

Tanya Valle, Principal, Construction and Real Estate

Jim Merk, Managing Director of Brand and Marketing

Paul Chon, Director, Real Estate

David Novak, Director, Construction and Private Equity

For more information about the new Irvine location, contact marketing@CLAconnect.com. For more information about CLA, visit CLAconnect.com/aboutus.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com