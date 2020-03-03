-- Purchased From Sea Products Development Hatchery --



DALLAS, TX, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The shrimp stocking and production schedule is proceeding according to plan with 500,000 healthy Postlarvae (PL) shrimp received at the NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) Pilot Plant in La Coste, TX on February 5, 2020 and another 500,000 healthy PLs received on February 27th, 2020. The PLs are about a quarter inch in length comparable to the size of an eyelash. (Pictures of the shrimp are available at www.naturalshrimp.com.)

In accordance with the previously announced hatchery contract, NaturalShrimp will continue to receive up to 1 million PLs per month from the Sea Products Development hatchery. The PLs stocked in nursery tanks will increase in size during a 4-week to 5-week period before transferring them to growout tanks located within the Pilot Plant. This nursery/growout physical separation will allow NaturalShrimp to further evaluate the health of the shrimp prior to the transfer. Once in the growout tanks, the shrimp will continue to grow. Based on a 24-week overall growth period, the shrimp stocked on February 5, 2020 should reach a harvest size of 23 grams (20 per pound) by late July 2020.

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com